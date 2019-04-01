The future of meat
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
The life of José Andrés
Saffron is the priciest spice on the planet
Indigenous TikToker exposes food inequality in Canada's Native communities
Veggie burgers for meat eaters, Beyond Meat's success story
Extraordinary!
Must watch to see MAGIC ❣️
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=334066445189772&id=100057592563397
Saffron for sale if anyone need it dm me i will provide you best Saffron from Herat Afghanistan
Zafran in Urdu
Alhamdulillah
Safron
Oh!!! The best love of my kitchen - Saffron!!!
My gosh,
The most overrated herb !!
Big Mac and mc flurry 😋
Well thankfully it doesn't come from an animal!
I’m just mad about saffron
Saffron
Saffron???
Also grown in Pakistan
They did it wrong, J&K region is flipped.
A few strands are enough to make my kheer(milk+rice) taste&feel yummy
Unfortunately you can’t present the magic of its aroma
Brut please show india maps properly with whole kashmir as part of india
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
108 comments
Diana A.12/29/2021 00:15
Extraordinary!
Jofel M.10/19/2021 23:25
Must watch to see MAGIC ❣️ https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=334066445189772&id=100057592563397
Jofel M.10/19/2021 23:25
Must watch to see MAGIC ❣️ https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=334066445189772&id=100057592563397
Aslam K.10/09/2021 17:54
Saffron for sale if anyone need it dm me i will provide you best Saffron from Herat Afghanistan
DrMohd K.10/09/2021 07:13
Zafran in Urdu
DrMohd K.10/09/2021 07:13
Alhamdulillah
Siti A.10/08/2021 04:21
Safron
Nelson L.09/28/2021 05:43
Oh!!! The best love of my kitchen - Saffron!!!
Martha G.09/28/2021 03:53
My gosh,
Lanang P.09/28/2021 03:20
The most overrated herb !!
Remon V.09/28/2021 02:15
Big Mac and mc flurry 😋
Lisa B.09/27/2021 14:28
Well thankfully it doesn't come from an animal!
Doug M.09/27/2021 14:06
I’m just mad about saffron
Elsa F.09/27/2021 13:41
Saffron
Dhanraj B.09/27/2021 12:30
Saffron???
Hassan A.05/11/2021 13:16
Also grown in Pakistan
Anjali K.04/21/2021 16:17
They did it wrong, J&K region is flipped.
Atul C.04/13/2021 08:59
A few strands are enough to make my kheer(milk+rice) taste&feel yummy
Hassan J.04/13/2021 04:29
Unfortunately you can’t present the magic of its aroma
Karan A.04/11/2021 13:49
Brut please show india maps properly with whole kashmir as part of india