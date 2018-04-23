Some exoplanets could sustain life

The future, according to Elon Musk
24 hours on a research station in Antarctica
Inside the cadaver lab that dissects dead bodies for science
The life of Elon Musk
The story of Twitter
Not any one.
Instead of fucking other planets and doing exactly the same shit as on Earth, teach people how to save Earth. We want planets with water, atmosphere etc, but keep destroying all of this here on Earth. At least humans will destroy themselves before Earth does.
ohhhh scientist and their theories and pressumptions . IT IS NOT AN EVIDENCE unless they will make it up like global warming . It is not even funny anymore
Just pure lies. Don’t even entertain this garbage!
the cgi is strong in you
Sort ya title out it doesn't make any sense.
Lets go to destroy her like earth. People are earh disease.😡
So you wanna tell that exist billions of planets like ours and those fackin politicians instead of thinking how to reach them or emigrate, they just make war on earth..... and there are so many planets and nobody found us? I just don’t get it...
Хватит графику показывать
Lyndsay Hutcheon
👀👂
Lol fucking assholes
Good pictures from NASA!!!
We already fucked world no enough going to fuck others too... why
<3
9 bilion and um here trying tô survive
They no fuck all about earth never mind any other fuckin planet out there
We barely deserve this planet let alone another one 😂
Ohhhh i would go
Lol thought to be over 8.8 billion earthlike planets in our solar system yet only 3,800 have been discovered and they are all outside our 'solar system' lol what a joke that is they cant even get to mars let alone out our solar system hahaha
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
53 comments
Naim D.04/30/2018 20:37
Not any one.
Neko D.04/30/2018 20:15
Instead of fucking other planets and doing exactly the same shit as on Earth, teach people how to save Earth. We want planets with water, atmosphere etc, but keep destroying all of this here on Earth. At least humans will destroy themselves before Earth does.
Marcin S.04/30/2018 20:00
ohhhh scientist and their theories and pressumptions . IT IS NOT AN EVIDENCE unless they will make it up like global warming . It is not even funny anymore
Gareth M.04/30/2018 19:57
Just pure lies. Don’t even entertain this garbage!
Jacques S.04/30/2018 19:55
the cgi is strong in you
James S.04/30/2018 19:48
Sort ya title out it doesn't make any sense.
Vlada L.04/30/2018 19:46
Lets go to destroy her like earth. People are earh disease.😡
Mitru T.04/30/2018 19:42
So you wanna tell that exist billions of planets like ours and those fackin politicians instead of thinking how to reach them or emigrate, they just make war on earth..... and there are so many planets and nobody found us? I just don’t get it...
Alex K.04/30/2018 19:41
Хватит графику показывать
Kevin D.04/30/2018 19:35
Lyndsay Hutcheon
Iurie B.04/30/2018 19:27
👀👂
Martin D.04/30/2018 18:51
Lol fucking assholes
Driton Q.04/30/2018 18:44
Good pictures from NASA!!!
Turgay H.04/30/2018 18:18
We already fucked world no enough going to fuck others too... why
Θοδωρής Μ.04/30/2018 17:39
<3
Gicu M.04/30/2018 17:37
9 bilion and um here trying tô survive
Neil H.04/30/2018 17:36
They no fuck all about earth never mind any other fuckin planet out there
Jay W.04/30/2018 17:29
We barely deserve this planet let alone another one 😂
Di K.04/30/2018 16:51
Ohhhh i would go
Andre M.04/30/2018 16:23
Lol thought to be over 8.8 billion earthlike planets in our solar system yet only 3,800 have been discovered and they are all outside our 'solar system' lol what a joke that is they cant even get to mars let alone out our solar system hahaha