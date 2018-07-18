back
Spirulina's is rich in nutrients and considered a superfood
Rich in proteins, antioxidants, and lots of other nutritional substances, this superfood is used in Africa to fight malnutrition. 🍵 💪
07/18/2018 3:54 PM
Abe M.12/10/2020 12:42
Justin d.04/01/2020 12:42
Azzaa M.04/01/2020 06:33
its also associated with a numberof health issues https://nutritionfacts.org/video/update-on-spirulina-2/
Giovanni C.03/31/2020 13:18
Erica H.03/31/2020 13:03
Mo N.03/31/2020 10:37
Tamara H.03/30/2020 19:43
It tastes horrible. I give it to the cats and dog, though. They don't seem to mind. It is very good for them. Of course, it is mixed with a lot of other good supplements in their balanced raw food diet. I'll stick with the other more palatable seaweeds.
Paul A.03/30/2020 18:28
"one of the first forms of life to appear on Earth. ... spirulina is now considered a superfood" So it's basically eating our ancestors :D
Matt C.03/30/2020 18:28
Soon it will be an endangered species or extinct.
Sue D.08/22/2019 08:35
(Soylent Green is people ):film line: some of them taste like shit other on taste funny but there clowns
Elizabeth W.08/20/2019 19:45
Yeah, but what does it taste like?
Martin L.08/20/2019 05:18
David A.08/19/2019 14:03
If thats right why do we the white parts of the world still throw billions at the failed black countires of the world
James K.08/19/2019 11:54
Diego B.08/19/2019 11:41
Fight malnutrition?!?! Africa is at 1.2 billion now,mostly unable to self sustain by themselves!! Make a spirulina to make them sterile indeed!!
Mia A.08/19/2019 11:05
Full of toxins too
Emily S.08/19/2019 11:03
Oumayma B.01/18/2019 17:37
Silvan S.01/11/2019 17:50
Donna L.01/11/2019 14:18
"Popular in the west since the early 2000's." ????? Was the author of this born yesterday? I bought my first spirulina tablets in 1965 at Mrs. Gooch's Market on Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach CA. In the mid 1990's Mrs. Gooch's chain was bought by Whole Foods. Get some mature writers or ones willing to work for correct information.