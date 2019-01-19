back
The environmental impact of paper receipts
Should we switch to digital receipts? This politician in California has just introduced "Skip the slip", a bill trying to do just that.
01/19/2019 11:16 AM
12 comments
Christelle V.12/12/2020 08:01
Je ne délivre plus de reçus papier dans ma boulangerie, mon système de paiement me permet de l'envoyer par sms ou mail et si la personne veut un ticket je lui en délivre un par écrit. De toute façon, j'ai constaté qu'au final 95% des clients s'en moquent du ticket.
Francis R.12/09/2020 01:04
It's hard to imagine this is just now being proposed in the US. I have been refusing to accept paper receipts for years. The amount of paper that just ends up in the trash is obscene. They are a waste of resources and a source of pollution.
Jill S.12/08/2020 17:48
YES!!! There are so many stores who do it! I LOVE having my receipts emailed!
Dawn C.12/08/2020 17:28
Three fantastic reasons to get this going. 👍
Hai K.12/08/2020 14:50
I always said “no receipt please,” but Marshalls always printed receipts anyway. Boycott them?
Jacquie M.12/08/2020 14:43
Next business cards ?
Connar A.12/08/2020 13:56
How many resources are used for mining for computer parts an minerals let alone all the plastic...?
Dwayne G.12/08/2020 13:37
Just provide any kind of receipt if it's asked for! BTW, was that guy the receipt mascot because he was late?
George W.12/08/2020 12:57
I agree. the only purpose of a paper receipt is for an alibi
Leslie B.12/08/2020 12:42
This is a great idea. About time someone thinks of it.
Kaif A.12/08/2020 12:08
Of course why is it so difficult to understand. You can pay via electronic medium why can't the receipts be electronic 🥴
Jack D.12/08/2020 10:46
We already have this is some shop in France. I mean, very FEW, but it exists :D