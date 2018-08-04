back

The quokka is the only land mammal living on this island

Nothing can wipe that smile off his face. Meet the "world's happiest animal".

04/08/2018 7:04 AM

And even more

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

  6. 6:47

    24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

274 comments

  • Malemnganba T.
    05/17/2021 15:39

    It,s soo cute😍

  • Vijaya T.
    05/11/2021 17:01

    Wow mast 👍

  • DrMohd K.
    05/11/2021 07:51

    Alhamdulillah

  • Nina S.
    04/25/2021 21:04

    encore plus mignon que le panda roux

  • Dilo D.
    04/24/2021 13:10

    If you have Telegram account then you're one click away from making $10,000 from the comfort of your home with your smartphone...... Click Now and see yourself 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎 https://t.me/joinchat/1ff5nW7prg8wYjhk https://t.me/joinchat/1ff5nW7prg8wYjhk https://t.me/joinchat/1ff5nW7prg8wYjhk

  • Rutger V.
    04/23/2021 20:06

    dit ben jij

  • Arpit T.
    04/23/2021 15:07

    Nitika Gupta Another one for you :p

  • Diana G.
    04/23/2021 03:33

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Angeliki P.
    04/22/2021 22:39

    Such cuties!!!!!

  • Zachary L.
    04/22/2021 19:57

    runner up?? Lol

  • Miriam M.
    04/22/2021 16:18

    !!

  • Madie S.
    04/21/2021 21:53

    So gorgeously cute!

  • Mary O.
    04/21/2021 21:24

    have been on rottnest. named by the dutch seaman. who thought the quokkas were rats the word rottnest means rat in dutch

  • Kim C.
    04/21/2021 21:12

    kijk 0:29 letsgooooo

  • Jamie H.
    04/21/2021 13:29

    Not that happy with you 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

  • Suresh S.
    04/21/2021 11:54

    Okokrakice okok

  • Dë G.
    04/21/2021 10:42

    Check mine

  • Dë G.
    04/21/2021 10:42

    Klïñë like to know

  • Andrew C.
    04/21/2021 09:50

    The quokkas look good this year, more summer rain and less tourist junk food

  • Десислава А.
    04/21/2021 08:49

    Brut nature is spreading false information with this post. Quokkas don't throw their babies at predators! Check better your information sources 😈 https://africacheck.org/fact-checks/spotchecks/no-quokkas-dont-throw-babies-predators-wont-win-best-mom-award

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.