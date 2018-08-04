back
The quokka is the only land mammal living on this island
Nothing can wipe that smile off his face. Meet the "world's happiest animal".
04/08/2018 7:04 AM
274 comments
Malemnganba T.05/17/2021 15:39
It,s soo cute😍
Vijaya T.05/11/2021 17:01
Wow mast 👍
DrMohd K.05/11/2021 07:51
Alhamdulillah
Nina S.04/25/2021 21:04
encore plus mignon que le panda roux
Dilo D.04/24/2021 13:10
Rutger V.04/23/2021 20:06
dit ben jij
Arpit T.04/23/2021 15:07
Nitika Gupta Another one for you :p
Diana G.04/23/2021 03:33
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Angeliki P.04/22/2021 22:39
Such cuties!!!!!
Zachary L.04/22/2021 19:57
runner up?? Lol
Miriam M.04/22/2021 16:18
!!
Madie S.04/21/2021 21:53
So gorgeously cute!
Mary O.04/21/2021 21:24
have been on rottnest. named by the dutch seaman. who thought the quokkas were rats the word rottnest means rat in dutch
Kim C.04/21/2021 21:12
kijk 0:29 letsgooooo
Jamie H.04/21/2021 13:29
Not that happy with you 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Suresh S.04/21/2021 11:54
Okokrakice okok
Dë G.04/21/2021 10:42
Check mine
Dë G.04/21/2021 10:42
Klïñë like to know
Andrew C.04/21/2021 09:50
The quokkas look good this year, more summer rain and less tourist junk food
Десислава А.04/21/2021 08:49
Brut nature is spreading false information with this post. Quokkas don't throw their babies at predators! Check better your information sources 😈 https://africacheck.org/fact-checks/spotchecks/no-quokkas-dont-throw-babies-predators-wont-win-best-mom-award