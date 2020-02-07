This app informs us on the impact of clothing

How textile companies are impacting the environment

The goal of the Clear Fashion app is to provide information about the practices of textile companies in just a few clicks. Marguerite Dorangeon is the Co-founder of Clear Fashion.

“We realized that there was very little information about clothing. We wanted to bring this information to the consumers and the best solution was a mobile app because it enables consumers to have the information everywhere they are, at home or in the shops.”, Dorangeon tells Brut. By using the app, consumers can see the score on each of the themes: environment, humans, health, and animals.

Each year, in the world, the fashion industry emits 1.2 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases, almost as much as a country like Japan. Depending on their production methods, clothing items may cause water waste, health hazards, animal cruelty, or the pollution of ecosystems.

Brut.