US Rep. calls Roe decision a 'victory for white life'
Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill) is facing a primary election on June 28th. A spokesperson for her campaign said she misspoke. #election #Illinois #politics #news #fyp
You will like also
US Rep. calls Roe decision a 'victory for white life'
Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill) is facing a primary election on June 28th. A spokesperson for her campaign said she misspoke. #election #Illinois #politics #news #fyp
AOC addresses abortion rights rally
"I was raped while I was living here in New York City." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her personal experience at an abortion rights rally ...
AOC on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: "Who does this protect?"
"We stay, we fight, we push." After SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this message for her colleagues from across the aisle …
"The hypocrisy is raging." Nancy Pelosi on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Nancy Pelosi called the SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade a "slap in the face to women."
Why Rudy Giuliani's recent erratic behavior is no surprise
Turns out, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani has a history of riling up crowds, long before the January 6 Capitol attack. The new film "Rudy! A Documusical" explores an eerily similar instances in his past ... #tribeca2022
This teen's history lesson got them in trouble
This 17-year-old gave their class a queer history lesson just days after Florida passed its "Don't Say Day" bill prohibiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools. Here's what happened next ...
This is how close the Capitol rioters got to the vice president on Jan. 6 …
Capitol rioters got *very* close to the vice president … #fyp #news #politics
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
He’s “America’s Black Attorney General”
He represents families of victims of police brutality and has become known as “America’s Black attorney general.” Ben Crump told Brut what keeps him going, as a new documentary, “CIVIL,” explores his life’s mission … #tribeca2022
A California man has been charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Let us explain what’s happening …
A California man has been charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Let us explain what’s happening …
How teachers across the U.S. prepare for a school shooting
Active shooter drills, bulletproof backpacks ... This is the disturbing reality for teachers across the country.