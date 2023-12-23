Why is intensive octopus farming a cause for concern?

Raising thousands of octopuses on an industrial level for human consumption: that's the project proposed by the Spanish firm Nueva Pescanova in the Canary Islands. This week on the Big Explanation, our journalist Lucas explored why octopus farms are a cause for concern... ⚠️🧠 This video, originally in French, was translated into English using AI. The translated version was checked by one of our journalists. All information in this video was collected, verified, and sourced by our journalist Lucas.