"Biodegradable" plastic bags survive three years in sea
Do "biodegradable" plastic bags really biodegrade? These scientists examined the degradation of five of these bags. This is what they found out.
05/15/2019 10:51 AM
333 comments
Manisha R.11/28/2021 15:37
Can you please add this video on Instagram handle too so i can share on my feed
Needhi P.11/23/2021 07:04
No you can try bags of It is biodegradable try there sample kit https://chromogreen.com/sample-kit/
Mohammed K.05/27/2021 16:34
This is good for the Developed World. They Sell machineries, Raw Materials Etc.
Susmita H.05/27/2021 15:58
Please all the scientists over the world don't creat something that will place this world in danger , create that which will save this beautiful world
SA S.05/27/2021 15:30
ప్లాస్టిక్ బ్యాగులు తయారు చేసే కంపినీలను మూసివేయని ప్రభుత్వం మొదటి ముద్దాయి
Mudassir S.05/27/2021 15:06
Safety first
Mudassir S.05/27/2021 15:05
Plz u wear handgloves
Mak P.05/27/2021 11:35
😭😭😭😭
Ponnraj05/27/2021 09:02
கொருணாவை விட கோடிக்கணக்கான மடங்கு மிகக் கொடுமையானது எளிதில் மக்காத பாலிதீன் பைகள் இந்த உலகிற்கு.பாலிதீனை தவிருங்கள் வருங்கால சந்ததியினரை காப்பாற்றுங்கள் நன்றி
Jahangir K.05/27/2021 07:20
Wonderfully
Papu B.05/27/2021 03:14
Adil R.05/27/2021 02:28
I hope to my beloved country indonesia and to all indonesian people , we can finish the problem of rubbish if we do together.. Not every one or every body.. We start from us , your self and every body to throw the GARBAGE at the rubbish bin or burn the garbage until the end.. 🥺🥺✅✅
Syed K.05/26/2021 15:08
Excellent🌹 work.
Adnan Z.05/26/2021 11:45
Bened
Papubhai G.05/26/2021 08:15
😫😫😫
Zillur R.05/26/2021 07:38
Why don't people just ban plastic bags and start using jute bags :/ biodegradable .. strong and most importantly already invented.. just force customers to use paper or jute bags
Nathaniel R.05/26/2021 07:37
ito yung sinasabi ko ahahahahaha
Mani R.05/26/2021 04:36
Aww they can't afford some pairs of gloves
English C.05/24/2021 17:39
郑伟05/24/2021 10:14
A compostable plastic bag will not break down if you put it in water