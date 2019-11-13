“Black Panther” Actor Joins DACA Rally at Supreme Court

Being forced from the only country most of them have ever known

Black Panther actor, DREAMer, Bambadjan Bamba, joined undocumented immigrants at the Supreme Court as the future of Deferred Acton for Childhood Arrivals program was being determined. Activists were rallying in front of the Supreme Court in anticipation of the nine justices hearing the pivotal case that has largely revolved around the popular immigration narrative that Latinos were the only ones at risk of being forced from the country they have spent the lion share of their lives in. However, what seems to have been increasingly lost in the mix was the fact that a good number of Black immigrants were at risk of facing deportation if DACA is terminated.

Of the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants in America, just about 600,000 of them are Black, according to the most recent statistics by the Migration Policy Institute. That’s a close second to the nearly 800,000 undocumented Latino immigrants in the U.S. A federal judge ruled last year against the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates called the administration’s termination of DACA “virtually unexplained, hence “unlawful.” Under his decision, the government was given 90 days to justify ending the program. His ruling also required Homeland Security to enroll new applicants.

Trump’s answer for DACA can be found in a bill called the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act, which is based on a points system and been described as “inherently racist.” Introduced in 2017, the bill would give American immigration priority to those with “predictors of immigrant success and economic contribution” such as educational achievement, how well they speak English and overall employability. DACA protects about 660,000 immigrants from deportation and provides them with work permits. Obama has been quick to defend those at risk of being forced from the only country most of them have ever known.

