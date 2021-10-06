back

'Fat Bear Week' celebrates the best of the bears

People can't get enough of Fat Bear Week, a week in the fall when bears get extra chunky before hibernation, and humans get to vote for their favorite... This is Fat Bear Week, explained.

10/06/2021
1 comment

  • Maxine B.
    16 minutes

    Chunky always looks cute 😍