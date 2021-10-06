back
'Fat Bear Week' celebrates the best of the bears
People can't get enough of Fat Bear Week, a week in the fall when bears get extra chunky before hibernation, and humans get to vote for their favorite... This is Fat Bear Week, explained.
10/06/2021 5:31 PMupdated: 10/06/2021 5:52 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:01
'Fat Bear Week' celebrates the best of the bears
- 3:52
The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change
- 3:12
This grandma-grandson hand drum duo are taking the internet by storm
- 3:52
How climate change is driving polar bears to extinction
- 3:19
This young botanist with autism is a fan favorite on TikTok
- 4:07
An instrument that can play the music of plants
1 comment
Maxine B.16 minutes
Chunky always looks cute 😍