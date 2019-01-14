back

"Hamilton" comes to Puerto Rico

Hamilton brings in big bucks 💰 — and now Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing it to Puerto Rico to help the economy in the wake of Hurricane Maria. 🇵🇷

01/14/2019 10:01 PM
  • 34.6k
  • 17

12 comments

  • JS T.
    01/29/2019 15:37

    Good job cuz! PR need more like you.

  • Jun T.
    01/24/2019 05:41

    Northern Mariana Islands 🇲🇵...Super Typhoon Yutu...October 2018

  • Chico A.
    01/22/2019 19:15

    Este es un gran puertorriqueño...

  • Ros G.
    01/22/2019 03:38

    This is a propaganda from the corruptive low wage tourist system from Puerto Rico including Hamilton that got payed $$$ under the table. Trying to hide the dangers of gun battles in the streets of the island.

  • LMark E.
    01/17/2019 03:08

    Piss on Hamilton and the Dumbocrats

  • John K.
    01/15/2019 20:00

    For non working liberals?

  • Chip C.
    01/15/2019 11:38

    Ask them why their Mayor didn’t do her job. And contributed to the problem.

  • Ginny B.
    01/15/2019 10:39

    Didn't forget his roots - comes from strong people - trump should be ashamed to have left PR stranded

  • Fajaryanto S.
    01/15/2019 02:55

    I hope Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans strive, survive, and thrive. 🌷

  • Diana I.
    01/15/2019 02:31

    Proud, proud, proud, proud!🇵🇷

  • Christopher J.
    01/15/2019 00:25

    Maybe those democrats chilling on the beach with their lobbyists can help out

  • Roberts R.
    01/14/2019 23:40

    Salaam Sis.khadijah like