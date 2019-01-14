"Hamilton" comes to Puerto Rico

Hamilton brings in big bucks 💰 — and now Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing it to Puerto Rico to help the economy in the wake of Hurricane Maria. 🇵🇷
12 comments
JS T.01/29/2019 15:37
Good job cuz! PR need more like you.
Jun T.01/24/2019 05:41
Northern Mariana Islands 🇲🇵...Super Typhoon Yutu...October 2018
Chico A.01/22/2019 19:15
Este es un gran puertorriqueño...
Ros G.01/22/2019 03:38
This is a propaganda from the corruptive low wage tourist system from Puerto Rico including Hamilton that got payed $$$ under the table. Trying to hide the dangers of gun battles in the streets of the island.
LMark E.01/17/2019 03:08
Piss on Hamilton and the Dumbocrats
John K.01/15/2019 20:00
For non working liberals?
Chip C.01/15/2019 11:38
Ask them why their Mayor didn’t do her job. And contributed to the problem.
Ginny B.01/15/2019 10:39
Didn't forget his roots - comes from strong people - trump should be ashamed to have left PR stranded
Fajaryanto S.01/15/2019 02:55
I hope Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans strive, survive, and thrive. 🌷
Diana I.01/15/2019 02:31
Proud, proud, proud, proud!🇵🇷
Christopher J.01/15/2019 00:25
Maybe those democrats chilling on the beach with their lobbyists can help out
Roberts R.01/14/2019 23:40
Salaam Sis.khadijah like