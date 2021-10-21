back

"I had to fight to humanize myself."

She's been reduced to "unconscious, intoxicated woman", "Emily Doe," or "Brock Turner's sexual assault victim." Chanel Miller explains how she took back her identity.

10/21/2021 3:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 9:02

    "I had to fight to humanize myself."

  2. 2:26

    Paris Hilton recalls abuse in youth care facilities

  3. 2:13

    Parkland Dad On a Mission to Destroy the Gun Lobby

  4. 4:05

    “I had an abortion because ...”

  5. 5:41

    The story of the Zodiac killer

  6. 2:33

    Colin Powell, remembered

3 comments

  • Madelyn G.
    30 minutes

    What is Brock Turner doing now?!

  • Brut
    41 minutes

    Miller's statement about her assault went viral. Read it here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/chanel-miller-reads-her-entire-victim-impact-statement-she-wrote-to-address-brock-turner-60-minutes-2020-08-09/

  • Brut
    43 minutes

    In her memoir, "Know My Name," Miller takes back the narrative around her assault case: https://www.npr.org/2019/09/23/762028606/chanel-miller-says-know-my-name-as-she-reflects-on-her-assault-by-brock-turner

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.