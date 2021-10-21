back
"I had to fight to humanize myself."
She's been reduced to "unconscious, intoxicated woman", "Emily Doe," or "Brock Turner's sexual assault victim." Chanel Miller explains how she took back her identity.
10/21/2021 3:58 PM
3 comments
Madelyn G.30 minutes
What is Brock Turner doing now?!
Brut41 minutes
Miller's statement about her assault went viral. Read it here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/chanel-miller-reads-her-entire-victim-impact-statement-she-wrote-to-address-brock-turner-60-minutes-2020-08-09/
Brut43 minutes
In her memoir, "Know My Name," Miller takes back the narrative around her assault case: https://www.npr.org/2019/09/23/762028606/chanel-miller-says-know-my-name-as-she-reflects-on-her-assault-by-brock-turner