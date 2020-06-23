back
'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska wilderness
In 1992, it was inhabited by the young adventurer Christopher McCandless, and years later made famous by a movie. A few days ago, the 'Into the Wild' bus was removed from Alaska...
06/23/2020 2:19 PM
11 comments
Vinay B.13 minutes
Not good, I wished to visit that spot someday in my life.
Katrin S.16 minutes
"Wanderlust" – not wonderlust! 🤣 (Wanderlust = enthusiasm for trecking)
Bex W.20 minutes
mind you made me watch the film
Mettie M.20 minutes
Cool that they are looming for a new permanent location. That way people can still tourist to it.
Leigh H.25 minutes
Where is the bus now??...
Beatrix P.25 minutes
mira
Bertin V.29 minutes
Good. To many weekend warriors getting their buts in danger.
Hamza I.38 minutes
the bus has left .........
Dustin B.40 minutes
wasn’t it you that showed me this movie?
Ash C.43 minutes
Yeah this shit is sad. Should have left the bus there as a monument 🤷♂️
Oize F.an hour
جميلة جدا