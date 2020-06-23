back

'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska wilderness

In 1992, it was inhabited by the young adventurer Christopher McCandless, and years later made famous by a movie. A few days ago, the 'Into the Wild' bus was removed from Alaska...

06/23/2020 2:19 PM
11 comments

  • Vinay B.
    13 minutes

    Not good, I wished to visit that spot someday in my life.

  • Katrin S.
    16 minutes

    "Wanderlust" – not wonderlust! 🤣 (Wanderlust = enthusiasm for trecking)

  • Bex W.
    20 minutes

    mind you made me watch the film

  • Mettie M.
    20 minutes

    Cool that they are looming for a new permanent location. That way people can still tourist to it.

  • Leigh H.
    25 minutes

    Where is the bus now??...

  • Beatrix P.
    25 minutes

    mira

  • Bertin V.
    29 minutes

    Good. To many weekend warriors getting their buts in danger.

  • Hamza I.
    38 minutes

    the bus has left .........

  • Dustin B.
    40 minutes

    wasn’t it you that showed me this movie?

  • Ash C.
    43 minutes

    Yeah this shit is sad. Should have left the bus there as a monument 🤷‍♂️

  • Oize F.
    an hour

    جميلة جدا