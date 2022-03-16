back

"Is this too much to ask?" Zelenskyy's plea to the U.S. Congress

"Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace." This was President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's message to the U.S. Congress ...

03/16/2022 8:50 PMupdated: 03/16/2022 8:53 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:08

    "Is this too much to ask?" Zelenskyy's plea to the U.S. Congress

  2. 5:00

    The nuclear threat, explained

  3. 9:32

    Tennis player Dayana Yastremska's story of fleeing Ukraine in the midst of war

  4. 5:35

    The “Rap Lyrics on Trial” bill, explained

  5. 6:07

    The life of Brittney Griner

  6. 2:16

    #TBT: When President Obama spoke about Russia-Ukraine relations in 2015

4 comments

  • Kerrin R.
    21 minutes

    Got all your citizens dying for your fame piece of 💩

  • Abdullahi A.
    33 minutes

    NABAD. Viva. Ukraine 🇺🇦 NABAD

  • Kaleen B.
    34 minutes

    The western puppet 👍

  • Sam F.
    37 minutes

    This is just theater for the idiots who assume they’re smart. 🎭 🤡 🌎

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.