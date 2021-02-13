back

#JusticeforUrsula: The latest femicide case in Argentina sparks protests

She knew her ex-boyfriend, a police officer, was going to kill her. Despite filing 18 complaints, nothing was done to stop the murderer. The murder of Úrsula Bahillo has reignited the fight for justice against femicide in Argentina.

02/13/2021 6:58 PM
4 comments

  • Hugo F.
    30 minutes

    No one should treat the badge like a job. Police have a duty to protect their community, but if its just another job then all they look forward to is that paycheck.

  • Hawawu J.
    34 minutes

    Someone always have to die first before they take actions, then its too late. This is just sad😤

  • Shafayeth S.
    38 minutes

    bustard policeman

  • Chris A.
    38 minutes

    Hang the insecure weak kneed mongrel

