#JusticeforUrsula: The latest femicide case in Argentina sparks protests
She knew her ex-boyfriend, a police officer, was going to kill her. Despite filing 18 complaints, nothing was done to stop the murderer. The murder of Úrsula Bahillo has reignited the fight for justice against femicide in Argentina.
02/13/2021 6:58 PM
4 comments
Hugo F.30 minutes
No one should treat the badge like a job. Police have a duty to protect their community, but if its just another job then all they look forward to is that paycheck.
Hawawu J.34 minutes
Someone always have to die first before they take actions, then its too late. This is just sad😤
Shafayeth S.38 minutes
bustard policeman
Chris A.38 minutes
Hang the insecure weak kneed mongrel