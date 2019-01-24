back

#MuteRKelly Movement Co-Founder Seeks Accountability

"R.Kelly is a predator in our community" — and the co-founder of the #MuteRKelly movement says his time is up.

01/24/2019 12:21 PM
58 comments

  • Huy H.
    03/01/2019 02:58

    ចឹ

  • Jm E.
    02/28/2019 21:54

    You all are casting stone...for God sake leave Robert alone.

  • Delarie W.
    02/28/2019 01:01

    You don't have to last to his music

  • Delarie W.
    02/28/2019 00:59

    I love him

  • Racheal N.
    02/27/2019 21:56

    Are they all okay ? What's wrong with black people..chai

  • Phoebe W.
    02/26/2019 19:12

    shame.

  • Ibrahim A.
    02/26/2019 00:21

    U wanna ruin him at all cost, why the hates towards Kelly

  • Harris O.
    02/26/2019 00:19

    I thought that the black Americans are wise and smart but now I know they are the most stupid people on the planet.

  • Yah'ya Y.
    02/25/2019 08:33

    Some powerful beings using this women ..not a genuine call at all.....

  • Alaba I.
    02/25/2019 07:34

    It is hoped that the parents and guardians of these "victims" are held to account for their NEGLIGENCE in failing in their responsibility to supervise their children

  • Alaba I.
    02/25/2019 07:17

    Use that venom against the " colonizers" for the centuries of rape an exploitation of your ancestors

  • Nangi P.
    02/24/2019 14:26

    I do not condone any acts relating to defile your fellow human beings to be clear,.. BUT... There's Man behind the curtain pulling strings behind all allegations facing Black Celebrities from M.J, Bill Cosby..etc etc, And being dumb enough,Black People are being used to destroy their Own People... Good luck 😎😎😎

  • Emeka U.
    02/23/2019 11:39

    This woman is an idiot.

  • Rodrick M.
    02/22/2019 04:57

    We all not Perfect ,His music will forever touch our Hearts

  • Enow G.
    02/21/2019 15:40

    Many girls out there still wanting his d..k, those he f..ked should be giving some harvest thanks giving tho

  • Pai D.
    02/19/2019 10:12

    That SELECTIVE energy of yours...smh

  • Aruwajoye M.
    02/19/2019 06:18

    Go get a job b**ch,let that legend keep shining...'Let me remind u that he's the King of RnB,that means if u love ur kids,don't bring them to the King...❤

  • Michel B.
    02/19/2019 00:11

    Really

  • Hy D.
    02/18/2019 21:00

    Am feeling on your Booooooteyyyyyyyyyyy 🎶

  • Sunshine S.
    02/18/2019 18:51

    Leave the man alone he never pulled a gun at anyone cheap girls wanna hangout with stars so there u have educate your girls nothing easy comes cheap