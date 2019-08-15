#TBT: 1969 Woodstock Festival
It was this week 50 years ago that hundreds of thousands of revelers gathered in upstate New York for Woodstock — the event that defined a generation. 🎶✌️
50 Years Since
The Woodstock Music Festival was the brainchild of four men, all age 27 or younger, looking for an investment opportunity: John Roberts, Joel Rosenman, Artie Kornfeld and Michael Lang. The Woodstock audience was diverse and a reflection of the rapidly changing times. Some were hippies who felt alienated by a society steeped in materialism. The Woodstock Music Festival began on August 15, 1969, as half a million people waited on a dairy farm in Bethel, New York, for the three-day music festival to start. Billed as “An Aquarian Experience: 3 Days of Peace and Music,” the epic event would later be known simply as Woodstock and become synonymous with the counterculture movement of the 1960s.
Woodstock was a success, but the massive concert didn’t come off without a hitch: Last-minute venue changes, bad weather and the hordes of attendees caused major headaches. Still, despite—or because of—a lot of sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll and rain, Woodstock was a peaceful celebration and earned its hallowed place in pop culture history. In 1969, the country was deep into the controversial Vietnam War, a conflict that many young people vehemently opposed. It was also the era of the civil rights movement, a period of great unrest and protest. Woodstock was an opportunity for people to escape into music and spread a message of unity and peace.
Although the crowd at Woodstock experienced bad weather, muddy conditions and a lack of food, water and adequate sanitation, the overall vibe there was harmonious. Looking back, some people attribute the lack of violence to the large number of psychedelic drugs being used. Others believe hippies were simply living out their mantra of “making love, not war.” In fact, more than a few couples at Woodstock took that command literally and made love whenever and wherever the mood hit. Thirty-two musicians, a combination of local and world-famous talent, performed at Woodstock.
164 comments
Luis Q.11/22/2019 01:00
Music, sex, drugs: Woodstock was heaven 😬
Art Z.09/03/2019 22:54
m
Zulai V.08/31/2019 16:44
ME ENCANTA
Rodolfo P.08/31/2019 05:36
For what i see here is that the imoortance of Woodstock was that people forgot about the reai issue.... Music now is One of the ways ti control us
Teguh E.08/31/2019 02:51
Woodstock...
Homero C.08/31/2019 00:41
Su Ex Novia Janis Joplin
Homero C.08/31/2019 00:40
Enciclopedia d grandes anecdotas mi Lider
Koushik C.08/30/2019 16:04
A great musical pilgrimage
Henyolloyd M.08/30/2019 14:36
Idol Jimmy Hendrix
Neville B.08/30/2019 12:28
Woodstock
Rufino M.08/30/2019 03:18
my genration
José F.08/30/2019 01:33
https://youtu.be/AqZceAQSJvc 😎
Susirith M.08/30/2019 00:28
Yes........ I remember it like yesterday ............ though l was a million miles away, as a 17 year old politically maturing teenager, l saw it not as a rock music festival......... but as a protest against all that was wrong in America......... an America that was killing/culling its young in the rice-feilds of Vietnam for thing else but for the perpetuation of the neoimperialism of their government and the preservation of the status quo of the 'super-rich'. But the politically naive saw it just as a rock music festival........
Raimundo N.08/29/2019 23:24
aonde estar nosa civilação dese mundo atual. nosa maneira de pensar de sentir de ver as coisas obiservamos viviamos coisas maravilhosas reunioes cuturales reaes manifestação ao amor a nosa plennitud da vida
Auriel W.08/29/2019 23:14
The hippy years
Nazareo N.08/29/2019 14:00
Control mental, agenda del instituto Tavistok, conejos de indias... Pocos entenderán.
Juan R.08/29/2019 13:25
Lo mejor qué hicieron en esa época 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Romeo T.08/29/2019 12:47
Make love not war....
Victor H.08/29/2019 12:31
Many people says that there was the place where the Sex and Drug Revolution started. Would this be truth???🙃
Shahrbano I.08/29/2019 12:30
I recall this gathering!