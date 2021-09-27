back

"The Trash Walker" is saving your waste

She goes through people's trash and gives discarded items a second life to fight overconsumption. Meet "The Trash Walker."

09/27/2021 12:41 PM

16 comments

  • Dorit S.
    9 hours

    What a special young lady you became! This is a great project!!

  • Pangarap m.
    9 hours

    Red head

  • Surya I.
    10 hours

    Indonesia says pemulung with style

  • Amanda E.
    11 hours

    All I can think is, Lice, Bedbugs, roaches, no thanks

  • Sandra R.
    a day

    Common sense about the taxes too!

  • Anthony C.
    a day

    May you be healthy always and continue to do the good you are doing for the world

  • Ana C.
    a day

    I went to a party a few months ago, just 4 people, of course excess food and my whole body ached when I saw them throwing away perfectly good food because no one would eat it … I took all I was asked to bring in, back home and as much as I could of the other’s stuff; but the way the food was discarded with no guilt will hunt me forever. It was disheartening because it showed me how others live and waste.

  • Alberta C.
    a day

    Great thing she's doing..recycling is what I do..save Mother earth..

  • Irish M.
    a day

    Wasteful people. Go figure 🤔.

  • Patricia H.
    a day

    I am so amazed with this young woman’s wisdom of practicality; waste not, want not! We are a very wasteful nation!! We show our gratitude by consuming only what we need and and truly appreciating our many many blessing!! She is such a great example of enlightened youth! I’m beaming at her!!

  • Jay S.
    a day

    That girl is very smart!. And if you can use something that another threw away.

  • Lori C.
    a day

    I love finding great stuff in the street. I’ve been doing it for years.

  • Fahim F.
    2 days

    she is good

  • Robert S.
    2 days

    Interesting chick 🤔

  • Teddy D.
    2 days

    Great lady!

  • Patty S.
    2 days

    🤩