back
"You are here profiting of our f*** pain."
"There are human beings that live in this g*** neighborhood. And you are here profiting of our f*** pain." This video of a black woman, Desiree Barnes, shouting at people destroying her neighborhood in New York went viral. We spoke to the person who filmed it.
06/09/2020 12:22 AM
- 15.0k
- 180
- 11
10 comments
Chris B.an hour
. be diff if we came and burnt there homes down eh
Ernhie T.2 hours
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=187272729408422&id=100043770880754 tell to this man to stop playing a victim. Try to show which Chinese in Indonesia cannot breathe. Indonesia mall is owned by China, oil palm plantations, factories, and others. His statement is very racist for people who are hitching a ride in Indonesia.
Mikael P.3 hours
Black Problem Black issues
Shahid A.4 hours
I can't breathe no justice no peace, justice for Geroge Floyd God bless him and Geroge Floyd God bless family, we are no black people and white people but we're human being humanity peacefully, Takber allaho o akber takber Allaho o akber takber Allaho o akber
Jeanie W.6 hours
Thank you for letting people see the pain on the other side, of the people who have to work, buy groceries, go to the hospital...everyone forgets about the silent neighbors. Please stay safe.
Savannah J.6 hours
Whaou ! 👏🏾She is so right ! Go and register to vote ! Not Trump again 🙏🏾✊🏾
Siul Z.7 hours
Where’s the leader ? Oh he must be tweeting again
Roxanne R.7 hours
I get a lump in my throat every time I see this post. She is so right.
Stephanie F.8 hours
Speak your mind till they listen.👏
Manangavelo G.8 hours
She yelled at video, she is not dumb.