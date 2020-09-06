back

"You are here profiting of our f*** pain."

"There are human beings that live in this g*** neighborhood. And you are here profiting of our f*** pain." This video of a black woman, Desiree Barnes, shouting at people destroying her neighborhood in New York went viral. We spoke to the person who filmed it.

06/09/2020 12:22 AM
Black Lives Matter

10 comments

  • Chris B.
    an hour

    . be diff if we came and burnt there homes down eh

  • Ernhie T.
    2 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=187272729408422&id=100043770880754 tell to this man to stop playing a victim. Try to show which Chinese in Indonesia cannot breathe. Indonesia mall is owned by China, oil palm plantations, factories, and others. His statement is very racist for people who are hitching a ride in Indonesia.

  • Mikael P.
    3 hours

    Black Problem Black issues

  • Shahid A.
    4 hours

    I can't breathe no justice no peace, justice for Geroge Floyd God bless him and Geroge Floyd God bless family, we are no black people and white people but we're human being humanity peacefully, Takber allaho o akber takber Allaho o akber takber Allaho o akber

  • Jeanie W.
    6 hours

    Thank you for letting people see the pain on the other side, of the people who have to work, buy groceries, go to the hospital...everyone forgets about the silent neighbors. Please stay safe.

  • Savannah J.
    6 hours

    Whaou ! 👏🏾She is so right ! Go and register to vote ! Not Trump again 🙏🏾✊🏾

  • Siul Z.
    7 hours

    Where’s the leader ? Oh he must be tweeting again

  • Roxanne R.
    7 hours

    I get a lump in my throat every time I see this post. She is so right.

  • Stephanie F.
    8 hours

    Speak your mind till they listen.👏

  • Manangavelo G.
    8 hours

    She yelled at video, she is not dumb.