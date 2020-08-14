back

11 simple questions about masks

Doctor and comedian Dr. Bill Miller answers 11 simple questions you may have about face masks...

08/14/2020 4:38 PMupdated: 08/14/2020 4:40 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:47

    11 simple questions about masks

  2. 4:05

    Brazil: Fighting Amazon fires, deforestation, and Covid-19

  3. 4:36

    #TBT: The deadliest pandemic in modern history

  4. 6:21

    The hydroxychloroquine controversy, explained

  5. 3:04

    TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing

  6. 5:02

    The feud over the new stimulus deal, explained

2 comments

  • Zahid B.
    11 minutes

    مفید معلومات

  • Nour S.
    20 minutes

    Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.