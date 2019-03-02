back
11-year-old Grants Wishes At Nursing Home
“If you could have any three things in the world, what would they be?” This 5th grader is making dreams come true for nursing home residents. Special thanks to Three Wishes for Ruby's Residents.
03/02/2019 6:01 PM
156 comments
Reda R.10/06/2019 10:02
keep'it'up
وردة ب.08/21/2019 08:03
وٰ۫رﹻۙۦۦ۬ﹻۙدۦة بہٕ٘ﹻ۬ۦلاديہٕ٘
Marivic R.05/02/2019 03:29
Such an awesome, inspriring, adorable act.. it’s priceless..😘👍🏻👍🏻
Elizabeth C.04/30/2019 10:01
God bless you beautiful girl.
Isabel M.04/29/2019 21:39
No entiendo ingles😊😅
Sofia D.04/29/2019 03:53
I want to do this
Filomeno B.04/28/2019 22:56
She already found her center, at such an early age. A blessing to those people around her. Inspiring.
Raakesh A.04/28/2019 17:38
Saluto..... my little child...... may the world has millions of children like you..... god bless you....
Mohsin G.04/28/2019 16:42
BIG HAND FOR LITTLE FAIRY... GOOD JOB😇
Mehran K.04/25/2019 10:34
n
Karollyne R.04/25/2019 07:37
kadumdum ako adto laong nim na pag mag miss u kaaw gusto nim an tiguyang nasab an im tuonan nan pansin 😂
Nazia T.04/25/2019 04:54
You are super cute girl. Love u lot.
Tiny W.04/25/2019 04:11
My admiration and respect .You are a precious human being!
Chanchala G.04/24/2019 12:02
you may like this young lady
Topga M.04/24/2019 09:36
She must be very special.. really special with full of genuine love and true motivation.
Shiv D.04/24/2019 07:31
U r doing marvelous thing god bless you 😍😘
Hassan B.04/24/2019 03:47
Angel of God . Thanks
Merici H.04/23/2019 21:59
if I only have a daughter, she would be this way ❤😍
Shirley V.04/23/2019 05:02
mira que bonito
Joel M.04/23/2019 01:24
attagirL 🌸!!! keep it 🆙...,, gaL 🦋 yaLL s0 beautifuLL 😍 💕