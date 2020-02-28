back

16-year-old Greta Thunberg In A Brut Interview

"Dear Mr. Trump..." 16-year-old @gretathunbergsweden has a message for the president on climate responsibility. The Swedish activist shared with Brut what she'd say to him — as well as her goal for saving the planet.

02/18/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 02/28/2020 7:55 PM
  • 2.6m
  • 631

Brut. Originals

  1. Hiroshima survivor speaks up against nuclear weapons

  2. How stop and frisk impacted those stopped

  3. Daniel Tammet's colorful world of numbers

  4. Church Sign Spreads Messages of Inclusivity

  5. Education for child refugees

  6. The life of Pretty Yende

518 comments

  • Raymond B.
    2 days

    She should be learning Science and mathematics her parents should be locked up.

  • Elena B.
    2 days

    When a guru brain .get over a thousand other small brains,,,im correctly but also I cannot change the world !!!

  • Neil R.
    2 days

    Shared

  • Shannon C.
    2 days

    ❤🙏❤

  • Jim H.
    3 days

    Individuals need to start being responsible and stop blaming others for the damage they are doing to this planet. I'm doing my part. Everyone needs to follow in my footsteps.

  • Manas R.
    3 days

    Go greta go

  • Lance D.
    3 days

    He is already the worst villian! But he thinks its a joke and funny! Calls every thing fake! Look around! This conona viris is part of earth climate disaster! It comes from people making stupid choices with food and animals in an noy clean environment!

  • Sten N.
    3 days

    Heja Greta

  • Lucy A.
    3 days

    Awww 😢😢😢

  • Geraldo N.
    3 days

    Thank you Greta for do what I have been trying to do since 1995 ♻️💚♻️, you are the girl 👏👏👏, tel people to plant trees, lots of trees

  • Graham H.
    3 days

    Greta, keep up the great work, and convince that idiot TRUMP that the climate crisis is a global problem.... 👍 👌

  • Conrad L.
    4 days

    Good hear her please nature destroyer

  • Scott S.
    4 days

    She's an idiot. Yes we are buying the earth with c02 emissions but climate change is a scientific happening every 20,000 or so. She's just a democratic puppet and the people that follow this kid that knows nothing are just as dumb.

  • Daniel L.
    4 days

    If the world applied the vast resources it spends on defense of “imagined“threats to the “REAL THREAT”of Climate Change it would surely make a difference.

  • Leah D.
    4 days

    😍😍😍😍

  • Melissa B.
    4 days

    True.

  • Mike K.
    4 days

    Too late

  • Suman R.
    4 days

    Mr Trump you have a chance to go down as the one who made a great difference to climate change turnaround from crisis to normality. Because what the US does is mimicked around the world quite a bit, hence it is you more than any one else, who can set the best example ever. Your American oil corporations will make much more money transiting to renewables and exporting the power over smart grids. It's not at all a losing proposition. Twill generate more jobs. And.... Don't you care for your children? We care for them. So....

  • Frederik F.
    4 days

    This girl is the new voice of the earth. And the Earth is suffering and crying for a change. Let's do this!

  • Artyom Z.
    4 days

    Anyone got a link to her full message to Trump?