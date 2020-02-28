back
16-year-old Greta Thunberg In A Brut Interview
"Dear Mr. Trump..." 16-year-old @gretathunbergsweden has a message for the president on climate responsibility. The Swedish activist shared with Brut what she'd say to him — as well as her goal for saving the planet.
02/18/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 02/28/2020 7:55 PM
518 comments
Raymond B.2 days
She should be learning Science and mathematics her parents should be locked up.
Elena B.2 days
When a guru brain .get over a thousand other small brains,,,im correctly but also I cannot change the world !!!
Neil R.2 days
Shannon C.2 days
Jim H.3 days
Individuals need to start being responsible and stop blaming others for the damage they are doing to this planet. I'm doing my part. Everyone needs to follow in my footsteps.
Manas R.3 days
Lance D.3 days
He is already the worst villian! But he thinks its a joke and funny! Calls every thing fake! Look around! This conona viris is part of earth climate disaster! It comes from people making stupid choices with food and animals in an noy clean environment!
Sten N.3 days
Lucy A.3 days
Geraldo N.3 days
Thank you Greta for do what I have been trying to do since 1995 ♻️💚♻️, you are the girl 👏👏👏, tel people to plant trees, lots of trees
Graham H.3 days
Greta, keep up the great work, and convince that idiot TRUMP that the climate crisis is a global problem.... 👍 👌
Conrad L.4 days
Good hear her please nature destroyer
Scott S.4 days
She's an idiot. Yes we are buying the earth with c02 emissions but climate change is a scientific happening every 20,000 or so. She's just a democratic puppet and the people that follow this kid that knows nothing are just as dumb.
Daniel L.4 days
If the world applied the vast resources it spends on defense of “imagined“threats to the “REAL THREAT”of Climate Change it would surely make a difference.
Leah D.4 days
Melissa B.4 days
Mike K.4 days
Suman R.4 days
Mr Trump you have a chance to go down as the one who made a great difference to climate change turnaround from crisis to normality. Because what the US does is mimicked around the world quite a bit, hence it is you more than any one else, who can set the best example ever. Your American oil corporations will make much more money transiting to renewables and exporting the power over smart grids. It's not at all a losing proposition. Twill generate more jobs. And.... Don't you care for your children? We care for them. So....
Frederik F.4 days
This girl is the new voice of the earth. And the Earth is suffering and crying for a change. Let's do this!
Artyom Z.4 days
Anyone got a link to her full message to Trump?