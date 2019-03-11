back

200 Dogs Saved From Dog Meat Farm

Nearly 200 dogs and puppies were rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea. It’s part of an ongoing global effort to eradicate the practice.

03/11/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:39 PM
78 comments

  • Kathy D.
    07/29/2019 01:24

    Thank you!

  • Rahime T.
    03/31/2019 21:15

    Türkiyeden Teşekkürler. İyiki varsınız. Allahımız sizin ile olsun inşallah. ❤💙❤💙💋💋

  • Chris C.
    03/31/2019 21:05

    Savages

  • Muhammad-Ali R.
    03/31/2019 20:51

    Maha Khan

  • Ali M.
    03/31/2019 18:58

    Chrrf

  • Pema C.
    03/31/2019 15:03

    Be kind to every kind.. people should now understand that earth 🌏 is created for everyone of us, not only for human. ❤️ animals!!

  • Subhabrata D.
    03/31/2019 14:12

    May God bless you always..thank you for saving these wonderful animals..on behalf of entire mankind, I bow to you

  • Dikas N.
    03/31/2019 07:16

    Think good and Love people

  • Ismail M.
    03/30/2019 22:55

    big up

  • Lørd Ø.
    03/30/2019 22:43

    خطونا مالإشاعات بركاو ما تخوفو فالناس

  • Siddharth S.
    03/30/2019 02:16

    Yeah save dogs all world support india bans beef people be yes india is communist

  • Khushboo S.
    03/29/2019 19:06

    Bravehearts❤❤

  • Jámêš R.
    03/29/2019 14:56

    who the hell eats a dog's meat fuckn koreans😤

  • Jay T.
    03/29/2019 10:39

    Also rescue dogs in CHINA and Philippines

  • Afshan W.
    03/29/2019 04:17

    Well done!

  • Nouman N.
    03/29/2019 03:56

    Very nice

  • Juan M.
    03/29/2019 02:08

    https://www.facebook.com/1548313668802145/posts/2100271793606327/

  • عبد ا.
    03/29/2019 01:37

    تم

  • Merouani N.
    03/28/2019 12:14

    :(

  • Emman J.
    03/28/2019 00:05

    Careen Perez