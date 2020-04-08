back

2019, deadliest year for environmental activists

212 activists were killed in 2019 for trying to protect their land and the environment, according to NGO Global Witness. A record number...

08/04/2020 2:29 PM
5 comments

  • Carmen S.
    10 minutes

    Shocking...!!!!!

  • Ariel F.
    an hour

    💔

  • Lilla W.
    an hour

    Human life against money. How many more deaths till people wake up and unite against the destruction of nature? 😢

  • Milan K.
    2 hours

    Sad reality of toady and comming future...

  • Glenn R.
    2 hours

    Yes. On command of western companies.