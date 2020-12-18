back

2020 in 4 minutes

This was 2020...

12/18/2020 8:10 PMupdated: 12/18/2020 8:25 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:26

    2020 in 4 minutes

  2. 5:05

    Who are the Boogaloo Bois?

  3. 4:50

    TBT: The Tuskegee Study

  4. 5:39

    Welcome to body positive TikTok

  5. 3:08

    How safe are hug curtains?

  6. 8:03

    The life of Taylor Swift

5 comments

  • Maria R.
    16 minutes

    Worst year I have ever experienced in my life I hope we never have to go through this again with a faulty and incompetent president to health and economic crisis I am more than willing to let go of 2020

  • Karima S.
    40 minutes

    What a year !!!

  • Eddz K.
    42 minutes

    This year proved the division the media can cause and proved the great reset isn't a myth, plus the elitist took advantage of covid to destroy people's businesses and enforce their political agenda

  • Isabelle L.
    43 minutes

    Ah mais non tout baigne. sans oublier le 2020 d'une importance capitale en boucle sur TOUTES les pages au début de l'année et surtout SUPER GRETA qui va TOUT arranger

  • Marcie A.
    44 minutes

    Worst year ever.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.