2020 in 5 minutes

This was 2020.. 😷

12/18/2020 8:10 PMupdated: 12/18/2020 8:25 PM
12 comments

  • Watheq A.
    2 hours

    😂

  • Rogerio C.
    4 hours

    It's Sad a lot of American listen to a looser President, who really doesn't care what's going on around the world! Sure enough her caught covid himself!!! KARMA who doesn't care about America!!!

  • Alesia D.
    5 hours

    Brut you forgot to include Belarus there!

  • Matt P.
    5 hours

    bruh this year

  • Mike M.
    6 hours

    America got what it deserved

  • Dominic R.
    6 hours

    The year 2021 will be so much better. I believe this down to my core. You should too.

  • Joel E.
    6 hours

    After the injection Santa died....

  • Maria R.
    6 hours

    Worst year I have ever experienced in my life I hope we never have to go through this again with a faulty and incompetent president to health and economic crisis with inequality and injustice across our country I am more than willing to let go of 2020

  • Karima S.
    7 hours

    What a year !!!

  • Eddz K.
    7 hours

    This year proved the division the media can cause and proved the great reset isn't a myth, plus the elitist took advantage of covid to destroy people's businesses and enforce their political agenda

  • Isabelle L.
    7 hours

    Ah mais non tout baigne. sans oublier le 2020 d'une importance capitale en boucle sur TOUTES les pages au début de l'année et surtout SUPER GRETA qui va TOUT arranger

  • Marcie A.
    7 hours

    Worst year ever.

