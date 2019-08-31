back

23 ocean giants that will make you feel very small

Warning: these 23 ocean giants might make you feel small. Very very small. 😱

08/02/2019 4:30 PMupdated: 09/08/2020 2:59 PM

And even more

  1. 3:02

    SUVs are a major source of pollution

  2. 3:00

    Meaning and origins of the extinction symbol

  3. 3:20

    Malawi: NGOs' longstanding fight against poaching in Kasungu National Park

  4. 3:54

    The life of Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim

  5. 2:24

    Carbon quotas to reduce emissions in Lahti, Finland

  6. 4:15

    Russia declares emergency after Arctic oil spill

27 comments

  • النعيمي م.
    08/31/2019 18:37

    جميل

  • Ishan S.
    08/31/2019 18:31

    Colossal Squid is actually 15 m long. They're the largest living invertebrate and has the largest pear of eyes in this planet

  • PeiLing .
    08/28/2019 01:35

    我們好渺小

  • Salomé D.
    08/15/2019 14:51

    je cesse la plongée après la découverte de cette araignée de mer de 4m de large

  • Amer H.
    08/12/2019 00:20

    I thought the colossal squid is larger than giant squid

  • Youssef M.
    08/11/2019 15:41

    bos el haga el akbar men el blue whale

  • Adnan A.
    08/10/2019 20:47

    Almost disappears

  • Alwi A.
    08/10/2019 00:28

    Frightening

  • معمر ن.
    08/08/2019 23:52

    ao noo

  • Niloy D.
    08/07/2019 14:48

    Sea of monsters! 🌊

  • ណាង យ.
    08/06/2019 17:31

    All these still have on the world?

  • Maymana M.
    08/06/2019 12:22

    انتي متخيلة لو كنتي سمكة في كام سمكة ممكن تاكلك 😂😂😂

  • Nighat K.
    08/06/2019 09:24

    Wonderful

  • Anggi P.
    08/05/2019 11:28

    Megalodon

  • Renara M.
    08/05/2019 04:36

    Just look at the sky, you'll know that you're so small

  • Connie E.
    08/05/2019 00:21

    nope

  • John J.
    08/04/2019 15:45

    Wow

  • Nathanial P.
    08/04/2019 14:39

    , seen any of these?

  • San J.
    08/04/2019 03:50

    Guys, next Monday will be the last day for me on facebook cos i will be travelling to England Tuesday to study pharmacy and will be there for 3 years,i'll miss you all So Much. May God be with you all. Please forward this message to all those who know me I've just forwarded as i received it and i don't even know who is travelling.

  • Mateus C.
    08/03/2019 14:30

    como assim o elefante-marinho tem 6 metros? D: São 3 cara da NBA empilhados

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.