back
23 ocean giants that will make you feel very small
Warning: these 23 ocean giants might make you feel small. Very very small. 😱
08/02/2019 4:30 PMupdated: 09/08/2020 2:59 PM
And even more
- 3:02
SUVs are a major source of pollution
- 3:00
Meaning and origins of the extinction symbol
- 3:20
Malawi: NGOs' longstanding fight against poaching in Kasungu National Park
- 3:54
The life of Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim
- 2:24
Carbon quotas to reduce emissions in Lahti, Finland
- 4:15
Russia declares emergency after Arctic oil spill
27 comments
النعيمي م.08/31/2019 18:37
جميل
Ishan S.08/31/2019 18:31
Colossal Squid is actually 15 m long. They're the largest living invertebrate and has the largest pear of eyes in this planet
PeiLing .08/28/2019 01:35
我們好渺小
Salomé D.08/15/2019 14:51
je cesse la plongée après la découverte de cette araignée de mer de 4m de large
Amer H.08/12/2019 00:20
I thought the colossal squid is larger than giant squid
Youssef M.08/11/2019 15:41
bos el haga el akbar men el blue whale
Adnan A.08/10/2019 20:47
Almost disappears
Alwi A.08/10/2019 00:28
Frightening
معمر ن.08/08/2019 23:52
ao noo
Niloy D.08/07/2019 14:48
Sea of monsters! 🌊
ណាង យ.08/06/2019 17:31
All these still have on the world?
Maymana M.08/06/2019 12:22
انتي متخيلة لو كنتي سمكة في كام سمكة ممكن تاكلك 😂😂😂
Nighat K.08/06/2019 09:24
Wonderful
Anggi P.08/05/2019 11:28
Megalodon
Renara M.08/05/2019 04:36
Just look at the sky, you'll know that you're so small
Connie E.08/05/2019 00:21
nope
John J.08/04/2019 15:45
Wow
Nathanial P.08/04/2019 14:39
, seen any of these?
San J.08/04/2019 03:50
Guys, next Monday will be the last day for me on facebook cos i will be travelling to England Tuesday to study pharmacy and will be there for 3 years,i'll miss you all So Much. May God be with you all. Please forward this message to all those who know me I've just forwarded as i received it and i don't even know who is travelling.
Mateus C.08/03/2019 14:30
como assim o elefante-marinho tem 6 metros? D: São 3 cara da NBA empilhados