3 Biggest Culprits of Carbon Emissions
These three industries are to blame for 70 percent of carbon pollution.👇
The 3 Biggest Culprits in Carbon Emissions
10 Democratic contenders took to the stage as Hurricane Dorian threatened the East Coast and at a time when the impact of a warming Earth is no longer just a vision of a disastrous future but is increasingly visible. Dropping behemoth climate plans has become a near-expectation in the 2020 Democratic field. Candidates pulled heavily from those documents as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren promoted the progressive policies in their Green New Deal-style plans, while front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden offered up a moderate’s take on climate action. Though Warren and Sanders are regarded as the most left leaning among Democratic 2020 candidates, the town hall enlightened some differences between the two as well. Sen. Elizabeth Warren brought up the 3 major industries that contribute most to climate change at a CNN Town Hall:
The Building Industry
Commercial and residential buildings account for roughly 39% of carbon emissions in the U.S. Buildings also use 70% of U.S. electricity based on data from Environmental and Energy Study Institute. In 2019 in New York City alone there are 16 new skyscrapers under construction based on an article from The New York Times.
The Electric Power Industry
In 2018, the electric power sector emitted 1,763 million metric tons of carbon dioxide — or about 33% of total energy-related emissions in the U.S. Coal power is the biggest culprit contributing 1,150 million metric tons of carbon single handedly based on a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The Oil Industry
Greenhouse gas emissions from the production of oil and gas amount to a staggering 5,200 million tonnes as reported by the International Energy Agency. The oil and gas industry also spend over $100 million a year on political lobbying in consonance with Open Secrets.
Brut.
- 32.4k
- 148
- 52
45 comments
Austin F.09/30/2019 21:41
CO2 producers for greenhouse.
Claude C.09/29/2019 17:27
Do away with buildings and live in teepees.
Scot G.09/29/2019 16:23
🦇💩🤪... Shes that old mean lady on your block that stole the ball if it went on her lawn.... No more, no more.
Kyle M.09/29/2019 01:57
Thanos 2020 One world, one snap.
Mike B.09/28/2019 13:31
More BS from the left.
Jon F.09/28/2019 12:01
Here's some crucial facts that "they" the "left" are neglecting to tell you. First, they've left out the fact how climate shifts have been part of the earth's history from it's formation. No one will argue that. The dooms day scenarios also include earth being hit by an asteroid. A solar flare that could not only knock out all our electronics and satellites but also wipe out humanity from radiation. A new virus strain that could spread rapidly across the globe. How much money and time are we spending on stopping those? Secondly, the earth's population requires to be fed and housed. 7.53 billion people were on it back in 2017. America's population is 327 million. China 1.5 billion, India 1 billion... Even if what they claim is true it would require these and other countries to do the same. Let's not lie and say we'd give up our lifestyles, our money (yes money it's going to cost a lot of it) and these other countries don't have the money or infrastructure to even begin to make a dent. So, in the end it will be all for not folks. People will starve, people will be homeless, and people will be sick/poor... maybe not here in this country, but others who are forced to comply. People are so short sided as these to think for a minute they can change the world without considering the bigger picture of reality outside their own. The best option would be to prepare for climate change rather than feebly trying to stop it.
Pearse C.09/28/2019 01:11
Wig Wam Warren
Willard M.09/28/2019 00:06
i like her she is sart and she cares she would make agreat pres what a blessing that would be
Tim M.09/27/2019 03:21
So, tearing down NYC would greatly reduce the carbon footprint? Ok, do that.
Doug S.09/26/2019 15:30
Wow !! This lady knows her stuff !! Think I’ll vote for her !! NOT !! Don’t vote for AHoles !!!! Trump 2020 !!!!!!
Paul M.09/25/2019 01:39
They dont give a crap about pollution...they give a crap about your money!!!
Bruce R.09/25/2019 01:27
Sounds like these industries have one thing in common. PEOPLE. We should take everyone over 60 and turn them into food.
Willis Y.09/22/2019 03:48
Retarded
Kevin K.09/22/2019 00:49
🖕that Indian
Kevin K.09/22/2019 00:48
🖕her
Mark T.09/22/2019 00:01
The Pretindian has not a single clue about anything. If you believe this serial liar your ignorant.
John N.09/21/2019 22:02
I didn’t realize when I heat my home I was part of an industry. As far as the buildings are concerned what is the alternative to have all of those people living and working in houses? Are they really arguing that we need to heat and light many smaller buildings rather than one big one? Perhaps they are arguing that the problem is with so many people needing a workplace, that if we confiscate the wealth of rich people we can just send everyone a check and then we can tear down the workplaces.
Mark W.09/21/2019 20:59
Why don't we go after the real culprits like China they are the biggest polluters there are we are one of the cleanest countries there is quit attacking ours go after there's
Shane C.09/21/2019 10:03
Not true
Curt C.09/21/2019 06:58
I wonder how many times she flew this weel?