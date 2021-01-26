back
3 myths about plastic pollution
No, recycling won't solve the plastic pollution crisis. Here are three myths about plastic pollution, explained by Sam Chetan Welsh from Greenpeace UK. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
01/26/2021 7:58 PM
- New
4 comments
Dana M.7 minutes
Accountability is required from those who profited the most
Bernice C.an hour
How would big companies do reuse and refill?
Brut naturea day
Learn more about how you can help: https://act.greenpeace.org/page/49013/petition/1
