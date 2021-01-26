back

3 myths about plastic pollution

No, recycling won't solve the plastic pollution crisis. Here are three myths about plastic pollution, explained by Sam Chetan Welsh from Greenpeace UK. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

01/26/2021 7:58 PM
4 comments

  • Dana M.
    7 minutes

    Accountability is required from those who profited the most

  • Bernice C.
    an hour

    How would big companies do reuse and refill?

  • Brut nature
    a day

    Learn more about how you can help: https://act.greenpeace.org/page/49013/petition/1

  • Brut
    a day

