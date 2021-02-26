back
4 times toys entered the 21st century
Mr. Potato Head without the “Mr.,” Barbies of all body shapes and skin colors... Here are four times toys entered the 21st century.
9 comments
Michael v.4 hours
How many gender neutrals we got on this planet 0.000001 %???
Tom M.5 hours
Such stupid people out there!
Jesus R.5 hours
Imagine being so feeble minded u get upset about this.
Liz K.5 hours
Man..Fox 'News' programs will be outraged over everything..except Fascism, racism, sexism and classism (to name just a few). Pathetic
Mayra A.5 hours
So the next braking news will be that Mrs. Potato filed for divorce due to the recent Mr. Potato statements? In my opinion, they just destroyed the whole story
Niels S.5 hours
Great Music by the way!
Matthew G.5 hours
Utter nonsense
Telford T.5 hours
https://imgur.com/WoGMNeI Thomas and friends before it changed
Ricky P.5 hours
MR. POTATOE HEAD CAME OUT WAY BEFORE ANY TOY STORY MOVIE....I HAD 1 AND IM 63 NOW..