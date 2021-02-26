back

4 times toys entered the 21st century

Mr. Potato Head without the “Mr.,” Barbies of all body shapes and skin colors... Here are four times toys entered the 21st century.

02/26/2021 10:58 PM
  • New

9 comments

  • Michael v.
    4 hours

    How many gender neutrals we got on this planet 0.000001 %???

  • Tom M.
    5 hours

    Such stupid people out there!

  • Jesus R.
    5 hours

    Imagine being so feeble minded u get upset about this.

  • Liz K.
    5 hours

    Man..Fox 'News' programs will be outraged over everything..except Fascism, racism, sexism and classism (to name just a few). Pathetic

  • Mayra A.
    5 hours

    So the next braking news will be that Mrs. Potato filed for divorce due to the recent Mr. Potato statements? In my opinion, they just destroyed the whole story

  • Niels S.
    5 hours

    Great Music by the way!

  • Matthew G.
    5 hours

    Utter nonsense

  • Telford T.
    5 hours

    https://imgur.com/WoGMNeI Thomas and friends before it changed

  • Ricky P.
    5 hours

    MR. POTATOE HEAD CAME OUT WAY BEFORE ANY TOY STORY MOVIE....I HAD 1 AND IM 63 NOW..

