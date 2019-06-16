4 Ways You Could Visit Space Soon

Space Getaway

NASA decided to open the doors of the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and private astronauts — ensuring that space travel will be one of the world’s most competitive future businesses.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX already plans to take a passenger around the moon in 2023. A Japanese billionaire and a plethora of artists will visit the moon as early as 2023, becoming the first private citizens ever to fly outside low Earth orbit, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced. Their long-term goal is to help humans colonize Mars.

Sir. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic wants to make spaceflight available to everyone. Virgin plans to operate its upcoming private space flights out of the Spaceport America complex in New Mexico, but it has also signed an agreement to develop a spaceport in Abu Dhabi.

The company has hundreds of customers who have made payments for spaceflights. The biggest known name on the list is actor Ashton Kutcher, although rumor has it that actors Angelina Jolie, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and singer Katy Perry have signed on as well. A few people reportedly backed out after the crash in 2014. A 90-minute flight to sub-orbital space costs $250,000 and has already been booked by celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos started Blue Origin with the goal of using space to help Earth. Bezos, who started Blue Origin in 2000 with the wealth generated by Amazon, has long advocated for more human activity in space, but this marks his most comprehensive attempt to explain and justify what he has called his most important project. Their Blue Moon lander plans to put Americans back on the moon as early as 2024.

Of course, if you can't afford any of these technological innovations you could always sign up for the Space Force. On June 18, 2018, President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to begin planning for Space Force: a 6th independent military service branch to undertake missions and operations in the rapidly evolving space domain. The U.S. Space Force would be the first new military service in more than 70 years, following the establishment of the U.S. Air Force in 1947 according to military.com Sign-ups aren't open yet and most of the specifics are unclear.

These are 5 ways you could be visiting space in the not-so-distant future.

Brut.