5 good news stories for the planet

In India, the population of wild tigers is increasing. 🐯📈 Here are 5 good news stories for the planet. 🌎

08/02/2019 3:06 PM
  • 303.9k
  • 131

112 comments

  • Mondy
    08/31/2019 22:34

    Oh my god

  • Pavitra S.
    08/31/2019 12:18

    Feel happy. Wish to listen such good n positive news on environment everyday.

  • Ajay M.
    08/28/2019 02:51

    sab k sab under developed countries

  • Tiku S.
    08/26/2019 14:07

    Tigers should be saved

  • Sunil K.
    08/26/2019 04:01

    Bollywood Salman khan😂😂🐯

  • Zela Z.
    08/25/2019 22:43

    Winderfull

  • Jesús C.
    08/25/2019 20:05

    La de Brazil queda anulada...

  • Sakht L.
    08/25/2019 17:09

    Donkeys also

  • S H.
    08/25/2019 15:51

    Lamun aya didie mante di angap karuhun 😂

  • Anirban M.
    08/25/2019 15:06

    Hi , the map of india shown at the beginning of the video us incorrect. The image is missing the POK part of Kashmir. Kindly rectify

  • Bhim's A.
    08/25/2019 08:14

    Great India 🇮🇳 one more journey with Bear gril Mr. Prime minister

  • Samrat H.
    08/25/2019 07:31

    With the news that nature always looks bad, thank you very much for the first nature

  • Kashif A.
    08/24/2019 15:18

    And the population and rights of minorities, such as Muslims, decreasing.

  • Biki S.
    08/24/2019 06:01

    Tiger population has increased but the people are murdering the forests of India

  • Jose M.
    08/23/2019 22:20

    NATURALEZA VIVA SIGNOS DE VIDA y SALUD PARA LA HUMANIDAD Y SERES VIVIENTES.

  • Abdelmajid M.
    08/23/2019 17:36

    Thankyou!

  • Dhee R.
    08/23/2019 06:10

    353 M trees are planted in Ethiopia... what about the rest of the world . Wake up World . Recently Amazon has lost many of its floura and fauna.

  • Fahad H.
    08/22/2019 17:44

    Human population decreasing 🤣🤣🤣

  • Malik H.
    08/22/2019 06:24

    Thank God 😭❤️❤️

  • Jean L.
    08/22/2019 04:08

    Oui mais ils faut qu'ils soit protégés