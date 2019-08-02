back
5 good news stories for the planet
In India, the population of wild tigers is increasing. 🐯📈 Here are 5 good news stories for the planet. 🌎
08/02/2019 3:06 PM
112 comments
Mondy08/31/2019 22:34
Oh my god
Pavitra S.08/31/2019 12:18
Feel happy. Wish to listen such good n positive news on environment everyday.
Ajay M.08/28/2019 02:51
sab k sab under developed countries
Tiku S.08/26/2019 14:07
Tigers should be saved
Sunil K.08/26/2019 04:01
Bollywood Salman khan😂😂🐯
Zela Z.08/25/2019 22:43
Winderfull
Jesús C.08/25/2019 20:05
La de Brazil queda anulada...
Sakht L.08/25/2019 17:09
Donkeys also
S H.08/25/2019 15:51
Lamun aya didie mante di angap karuhun 😂
Anirban M.08/25/2019 15:06
Hi , the map of india shown at the beginning of the video us incorrect. The image is missing the POK part of Kashmir. Kindly rectify
Bhim's A.08/25/2019 08:14
Great India 🇮🇳 one more journey with Bear gril Mr. Prime minister
Samrat H.08/25/2019 07:31
With the news that nature always looks bad, thank you very much for the first nature
Kashif A.08/24/2019 15:18
And the population and rights of minorities, such as Muslims, decreasing.
Biki S.08/24/2019 06:01
Tiger population has increased but the people are murdering the forests of India
Jose M.08/23/2019 22:20
NATURALEZA VIVA SIGNOS DE VIDA y SALUD PARA LA HUMANIDAD Y SERES VIVIENTES.
Abdelmajid M.08/23/2019 17:36
Thankyou!
Dhee R.08/23/2019 06:10
353 M trees are planted in Ethiopia... what about the rest of the world . Wake up World . Recently Amazon has lost many of its floura and fauna.
Fahad H.08/22/2019 17:44
Human population decreasing 🤣🤣🤣
Malik H.08/22/2019 06:24
Thank God 😭❤️❤️
Jean L.08/22/2019 04:08
Oui mais ils faut qu'ils soit protégés