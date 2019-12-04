5 Moments that Changed Ian Somerhalder’s Life
"I remember my mom spent every dollar we had to put me through modeling and acting classes..." His dream of being a marine biologist, moving to New York to be a model at 10, and the massive success of “Lost" — these are the moments that changed Ian Somerhalder's life.
Ian Somerhalder’s 5 life changing moments:
A love affair with marine life
Because I grew up on the water and this person said, “Oh, so you want to spend the rest of your life trying to raise money for projects that no one cares about?”. I was 10, but that set with me. And it's the craziest thing because I wanted to work with the best scientists in the world, to do the most amazing stuff from marine life. Now, I became an actor because of the global success of TV shows I've been on, I now get to work with the greatest marine scientists on the planet. So it's sort of amazingly came full circle.
First time in New York as a model
I remember my mom spent every dollar we had to put me through modeling and acting classes when I was 10 years old, and we went to a convention in South Carolina and I got a contract with Ford models and this is 1990, so Ford models was the biggest thing in the fashion business. So, we would come to New York.
Photoshoot with Steven Meisel
Steven Meisel at the time was literally the biggest photographer in the world. I got on a plane the next day, flew to New York, shot this huge I mean, editorial and then after that, it was all Steven Meisel, Bruce Weber, all the biggest photographers in the world, and that, I never look back. I finished my school through correspondence and that was my 16th birthday. So that was a big, monumental moment.
LOST
Getting the role of LOST. I remember getting that role, shooting that pilot, show got picked up, I moved to Hawaii, and I remember the night we premiered, I woke up the next day, I was in Hawaii, I was in my bathrobe, having my coffee with my kitten, and, my manager had sent me an email, you know, look at the email and it was the numbers from the LOST premiere numbers, and they were huge.
His daughter’s birth
The single biggest day of your life is the day that you're born and the day that your children are born. Period. V-Wars series starts on December 5 on Netflix.
Brut.
- 179.2k
- 3.3k
- 386
196 comments
Samar H.12/11/2019 06:01
💙
Iqra A.12/10/2019 18:52
😍
Anam K.12/10/2019 14:14
😛 the scope of marine biology🧫🧪 🧬
Ilham E.12/10/2019 13:49
he is perfect 😍😍😍
Jean B.12/10/2019 12:30
I love damon salvatore <3
Sofia N.12/10/2019 11:35
its our babe 😍
Malcom X.12/10/2019 11:14
Damon SALVATOREEEE !!!!😀👏🏼👏🏼👍😎
Eman G.12/10/2019 11:09
الله رايفت ع ايام mbc4 كانت تعرض ف مسلسل مصاصي الدماء 🙂
Kóù K.12/10/2019 10:17
❤❤
Saba K.12/10/2019 09:17
😅😁صباح الصباح
Aly M.12/10/2019 08:44
nesety el post dah
Maha A.12/10/2019 07:44
I love you 😘❤️
Mere D.12/10/2019 06:13
Celebrity crush always 😍❤
Christal D.12/10/2019 05:23
Your so handsome!
AB Q.12/10/2019 04:05
most attractive man I have ever seen❤❤
Mamme E.12/10/2019 03:30
y5ti 9albni nennsah🥺
Chelsea F.12/10/2019 02:49
!!!!!
Oshin12/10/2019 02:26
♥️
Melanie C.12/10/2019 01:19
HAHAHA MIRA A TU HOMBRE JAJA
Kingsley K.12/10/2019 00:42
My favourite vampire..so inspiring g🙏🏼🔥