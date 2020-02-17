5 myths about food debunked

The aphrodisiac of oysters

Oysters are high in zinc and have a reputation for boosting fertility. They also can be suggestive of vaginas. Yet, there is no solid scientific evidence that shows they can stimulate desire. And if you still feel like oysters get you going it is more than likely the placebo effect.

Carrots affect eyesight

The carrot myth has been around since World War II. These rumors started to circulate when people were saying that pilots from the British Royal Air Force ate lots of carrots to keep their vision in top shape. In reality, this was not the case. The fighter’s bionic eyesight was the result of a new type of radar technology that allowed pilots to attack in the night.

The spinach-iron myth

Popeye’s love of spinach is born out of two big misconceptions – one theory was that spinach iron content was miscalculated by a German chemist when he misplaced a decimal point. The Decimal-point myth was debunked in 2010 by criminologist Mike Sutton, who also found that Popeye’s creator E.C. Segar chose spinach because of its high vitamin A content – not iron.

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

While apples are good sources of vitamin C and fiber, they can't make up for a generally unhealthy diet. A 2015 study found no evidence that the proverb was true – adult consumers of one small apple per day had the same number of physician visits as those who did not eat apples.

Milk helps sleep better

Drinking warm milk before bed may help you relax, but there is no evidence that milk makes you sleepy. The milk myth may have persisted because milk has small amounts of tryptophan which is the raw material the brain uses to build both serotonin and melatonin.

Brut.