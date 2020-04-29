back
5 of the world's biggest pests
Most of them are tiny, some of them are cute, but they are all the biggest pests. 😬
04/30/2018 8:01 AMupdated: 04/22/2020 3:43 PM
37 comments
Mucka V.20 hours
And we introduced all of them, we have no right to call them pests, we’re the worst pests of all 🤮
Sondra P.7 days
Awwww i Loooive ALL animals.. Just feed them from ur garden... Run free Beautiful pests!!!
Jon C.04/29/2020 07:43
Rats carries leptospirosis disease.
Alfredo S.04/25/2020 13:22
Is interesting that the video calls these animals pest but forgets to mention the biggest pest of all - a group of people who spread those creatures and causing the imbalances.
Curtis S.04/25/2020 12:48
we need more feral cats
Nathibidad Y.04/25/2020 05:53
What a pest lol
Clara R.04/25/2020 03:46
Animals are not pests & reporting this is actually quite disingenuous to the fact that humans are the reason we have the problems we do in regards to invasive species and the lack of natural predators.
Susan L.04/24/2020 19:51
horrified!
Kevin O.04/24/2020 18:44
Maybe the Chinese can eat them?
Nicholas C.04/24/2020 16:49
Nice
Liz J.04/24/2020 16:45
Grey squirrels are the rat family not squirrels at all and anyone who has ever had any experience of wild rats cannot believe they are not a pest, they might be the best mothers in the world, but like most rodents have no sphincter on their bladders so they pee wherever the go, lovely animals. They are destructive and smell, once smelt never forgotten.
Siddhesh R.04/24/2020 16:16
Good information
Sebastian K.04/24/2020 15:27
Sooo, the common REAL pest is fucking ! 👌👌👌
Mary T.04/24/2020 14:21
We should be concerned now about GMO organisms that they may run amok when released into the environment.
Kelly K.04/24/2020 12:16
Humans are the pests
Anne H.04/24/2020 11:18
How does grey squirrels in London make them the world's biggest pest? Etc...
Ryan F.04/24/2020 10:58
That background music was EVERYTHING.
Sin J.04/24/2020 10:51
Not the animals cause that. The humans did.
Frosso P.04/24/2020 10:13
Nature sucks. People suck. Animals suck. That's terrible facts.
Ashley G.04/24/2020 09:49
you have to make top 5