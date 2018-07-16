back
5 pieces of good news for the planet
The Amazon rainforest now has the same rights as a human being — and there's more good news for the planet, too. 🌎 (via Brut nature)
07/16/2018 3:02 PM
116 comments
Ahmed A.02/20/2019 16:24
😷😤
Charlie B.12/31/2018 20:05
In the Philippines, we did all the opposite
Kent G.12/28/2018 01:25
Bombay or Mumbai?
Sonia K.12/27/2018 23:37
Que lindo es ver que cuiden el planetaesos ejemplos nos hacen falta
Omaira V.12/27/2018 20:35
Es lo mas hermoso que he visto en toda mi vida
Daniel M.12/27/2018 03:23
Not in Mexico, new president is commited to pay a political debt through the Mayan Train which will destroy big part of the mayan jungle.
Rickey H.12/26/2018 07:19
Great news
Malaya M.12/24/2018 18:45
Mahal
Jovier K.12/22/2018 16:39
People NEED to listen some good news from time to time
Jermie S.12/21/2018 14:43
Why in the Philippines are legal to mine n cut trees? They make business of it and have profits for those who are rich and powerfull?
Zouhair S.12/18/2018 14:58
تلبخفىؤمابسمنى
Zouhair S.12/18/2018 14:58
ا
Zouhair S.12/18/2018 14:58
لتابابتلتتاىنااتتب
Marisol T.12/18/2018 02:52
🚀
Marisol T.12/18/2018 02:50
Jjjj
Diamond V.12/17/2018 14:43
Nice job..if you cant give them reality..give them hope..😁😁
ورده ح.12/16/2018 11:01
مشاء الله علي ربنا يحفظ يحبيب
Eddie W.12/12/2018 09:56
We are all responsible for our planet Earth every one of us, Respect the life that is within the oceans and the land as you would Respect your self, Now we are Reaping what we have Sown, God help our children’s children we are going to leave them nothing but a Lifeless Mother Earth.
Abu S.12/12/2018 09:30
Very nice
Gene R.12/12/2018 02:35
Lets help by contributing in ways we can starting at home and our community. Garbage segregation is one.