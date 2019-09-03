5 Surprising Potential Victims of Trump’s Trade War
What do lobster, whiskey, and pandas have in common? Not much — but they could all soon become victims of Trump's trade war with China. 🐼🥃
5 surprising casualties of U.S.-China tensions over trade and tariffs
Lobsters
China’s tariffs are making U.S. lobster exports plunge — and giving a boost to Canada. From January to June 2019, the U.S. exported less than 2.2 million pounds of lobster to China — an 80% drop from the same period in 2018 according to the Associated Press.
Wine
China is one of the fastest growing wine markets in the world — and it’s getting harder for U.S. vintners to compete. Taxes and tariffs now add a 93% surcharge on American bottles — double the amount added to French wines. U.S. wine exports to China were down 37% by volume in the first half of 2019 compared to 2018 according to The Wine Institute.
Pandas
Pandas are a historic part in U.S.-China diplomacy. America first got a pair of pandas after President Nixon’s trip in 1972. Since, China has loaned pandas to the U.S. in 10-year lease agreements — with possible extensions. In December 2020, the extended 20-year lease of The National Zoo’s Mei Xiang and Tian Tian will be up — and negotiations over the agreement haven’t started. But in May 2019, the last two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo were sent home to China when their lease wasn’t renewed. The zoo said their departure was unrelated to the trade war.
Whiskey
The U.S. whiskey industry — already facing steep tariffs from its largest customer, the European Union, is seeing a potential diminishing market. China’s tariff on American whiskey is 25% —and set to hit 35% on December 15, 2019. About $15 million in American spirit exports to China have faced retaliatory tariffs Since July 2018 based on data from the Distilled Spirits Council.
Apples
The U.S.-China trade war is hurting another Apple. The value of apple exports in the 2018-19 season fell 22% to $854 million. So, U.S. growers saw China as a key emerging market before the country put retaliatory tariffs — that hit 60% on Sept. 1, 2019. The USDA expects the Fall 2019 crop to be the 9th largest in history — signaling a need for export markets based on a report by the U.S. Apple Association.
Brut.
- 65.9k
- 175
- 43
34 comments
Joseph Q.10/01/2019 01:36
Wild
Brooklyn P.10/01/2019 00:16
How tf do you loan someone a PANDA???
Christopher L.10/01/2019 00:13
Jose A Velez must be a “Democrat” you know expecting everyone else to do the work🤨
John B.09/30/2019 11:26
So all the tariffs trump has done has only hurt America instead of China how is he still a American president
Dylan N.09/28/2019 23:35
Stop supporting countries that don't have americas best interest at heart you stupid potatoes.
William K.09/28/2019 17:14
For the love of god people. Study economics. Protectionism and closed borders in regards to trade hurts everyone in the economy.
Lawrence W.09/27/2019 23:50
So double down taxes and tariffs on them honestly we dont need to rely on other countries goods if we rekindle our own industry. Last time i bought Chinese whiskey was never. So you taxs the buyer of our goods for export and tax them to sell their goods over here.
RJ M.09/27/2019 22:07
Lmao people in China can barely afford to eat
Jaime M.09/26/2019 23:25
Guess what folks, all that excess production will get dumped in the US market and we the consumers will get them cheap. Win win.... but not for the producers of the goods though. 🤔
Dayan T.09/23/2019 00:33
China are feeding the world with nastiest and very low quality stuff. It makes people easily get sick and dead.
Thomas R.09/21/2019 19:47
While we’re at it. Maybe we should work with other countries to get better quality merchandise or make it ourselves. They give us stuff that’s potentially contaminated and bad for our health.
Eric P.09/21/2019 07:40
😂😂😂😂
Natrelle D.09/18/2019 11:10
Well I guess it’s time to start buying more lobster, whiskey, apples, and wine.
Celeste F.09/17/2019 18:56
So send that lobster here as cheaply as China was getting it.
David C.09/17/2019 00:38
LOVE IT TRUMP TRAIN ALL THE WAY
Roderick R.09/16/2019 23:46
Phvcka Panda
Nanding L.09/14/2019 11:04
Nice job pussyassbitchorangeman
Wayne K.09/13/2019 23:26
Might not be a big deal for some, but the farmers in the US will be the ones to take the damage
Isaiah S.09/13/2019 21:50
Lol the whiskey one is stupid. I live on Guam and used to work for a liquor distribution company. Asian bar owners would buy 10 bottles of all the expensive stuff ($200-$2000) then fly over there and sell them for 3-4 times the price. Technically not illegal here since they own the bottle. As far as I know, as long as it's not a carry-on they are allowed to freely transport it off island. So to say the whiskey industry is threatened by the tariffs, it just means this will start happening more often than it is now and the whiskey industry wont be affected at all. The govt profit off of the tariffs will be affected. But the industry will be just fine
Wayne B.09/13/2019 20:33
How about a list of all the junk they dump on us went to walmart to buy a can opener 12 models all made in china.