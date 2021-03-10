back
5 times Piers Morgan stirred controversy
Criticizing Meghan Markle, slamming Madonna's feminism ... Here are 5 times Piers Morgan stirred controversy on Good Morning Britain.
03/10/2021 1:33 PMupdated: 03/10/2021 1:38 PM
17 comments
Saharsh S.12 minutes
Weren't the same monarchy responsible for worldwide colonialism?
Agha A.24 minutes
Piers Morgan should be admitted in mental hospital 🏥
Virginia K.24 minutes
She ditched him ,and his sore ego cant forgive that !... Calling Meghan a liar is sure to endear him with other liberated outspoken hussies ..bet not !!..
Yori R.29 minutes
Piers is a bad Azz...he speaks is truth.
Pritam S.32 minutes
Don't know about number one but other issues he was absolutely to the point , fearless , no nonsense and saying things as they were
Nan T.36 minutes
Bye bye Piers!
Dawna K.40 minutes
Love how he states that Megan is a ruthless social climber. The peanut gallery agrees. So I guess you all agree that somehow in the human world there are people who are better than others simply by being born a certain way or in a certain family. So If you are royal never mind the mental illness that was hidden and ignored ahem King George of the past, or the brutality of Henry the eighth or for that matter any of the past monarchs. We have Harry's father Charles with adultery and his Uncle Andrew being Epsteins royal customer. Somehow a young women who started working at the age of 15 raised herself up in her career as a young actress. From what I can see is a polite, intelligent kind girl is less... she can only hope to be as good as a family that through history has being notorious for a thousand years as being quite morally bankrupt. Remember the Queens Uncle? Who advocated after marrying Wallace? Yes the one who hung out with Hilter and got into trouble for agreeing with Hitler's plans? Personally I will go with the girl who worked her whole adult life as being the one with integrity. All of you can continue to kiss the ring of humans born into a family as the only way they earned all of your respect.
Susan R.41 minutes
He is a creep
Chazz L.41 minutes
I’m sure Faux News Media will hire him... hate mongers for hire, no experience necessary!!
Kamal N.42 minutes
He continously thrash someone for damaging the image of the monarchy. But never thrash the monarchy for protecting a pedo. This is what a hyprocite look like.
Cyril G.43 minutes
Its BriSHIT All The Way
James D.an hour
Piers is and has always been a toolbox.
Piers Morgan has left his show Good Morning Britain after remarks on Meghan Markle. https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-56334082
Zach C.an hour
And he was right on all counts. Sorry not sorry. 🙈🙉🙊
Tony H.an hour
First of all bullying ain't freedom of speech.. Good for Beresford called out Piers Morgan and standing up against bullying. Piers can dish it out but can't take it. p.s. Me: I would rather be a little nobody than to be an evil to somebody.
Roger C.an hour
YOU GO PIERS!!
Eric G.an hour
Another whiny butthurt snowflake person.