5 Young Female Activists Changing the World

Leading change and resistance around the world

Greta Thunberg

16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg launched worldwide school strikes with teenagers demanding their leaders take action on the growing climate crisis. It began in August 2018 when Thunberg sat outside the Swedish parliament with a sign reading, “School Strike for the Climate.” Since, Millions have joined her protest.

Alaa Salah

In April 2019, Sudanese student Alaa Salah joined protests that led to the ouster of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was in power for nearly 30 years. The 22-year-old became a symbol of resistance in Sudan after a photo of her chanting went viral. During Sudan’s transition to democracy, a council of civilians and military officers will rule, with elections expected in 2022.

OIga Misik

During protests in Moscow calling for free local elections, 17-year-old Olga Misik read the Russian Constitution’s articles on free speech and freedom to protest in front of riot police. Protests erupted after opposition candidates were banned from running for a Moscow council election. Misik was one of about 1,000 protestors arrested.

Rosalie Fish

Native American runner Rosalie Fish raised awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women during a Washington state track meet. The women — including her aunt, Alice Looney, were represented by a red handprint on her face. Missing and murdered indigenous women is an epidemic that you can't really ignore when it's happening to your family and your community and to me, when I realized that I could use the state track meet as an opportunity to present this issue. Fish’s aunt, Alice Looney, disappeared in 2004. Her body was found a year later. Her murder remains unsolved. More than 4 in 5 American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime based on data from the U.S. Justice Dept.

Grammy-winning artist iLe Is using her music to advocate for gender equality and denounce the rise in femicides in Puerto Rico and Latin America. In her song Temes, the Puerto Rican singer Delves into the role of fear in gender-based violence. The music video for the song shows the aftermath of a sexual assault.

