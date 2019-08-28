5 Young Female Activists Changing the World
They're striking to save the climate and fighting for justice. These five young women activists are changing the world.
Leading change and resistance around the world
Greta Thunberg
16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg launched worldwide school strikes with teenagers demanding their leaders take action on the growing climate crisis. It began in August 2018 when Thunberg sat outside the Swedish parliament with a sign reading, “School Strike for the Climate.” Since, Millions have joined her protest.
Alaa Salah
In April 2019, Sudanese student Alaa Salah joined protests that led to the ouster of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was in power for nearly 30 years. The 22-year-old became a symbol of resistance in Sudan after a photo of her chanting went viral. During Sudan’s transition to democracy, a council of civilians and military officers will rule, with elections expected in 2022.
OIga Misik
During protests in Moscow calling for free local elections, 17-year-old Olga Misik read the Russian Constitution’s articles on free speech and freedom to protest in front of riot police. Protests erupted after opposition candidates were banned from running for a Moscow council election. Misik was one of about 1,000 protestors arrested.
Rosalie Fish
Native American runner Rosalie Fish raised awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women during a Washington state track meet. The women — including her aunt, Alice Looney, were represented by a red handprint on her face. Missing and murdered indigenous women is an epidemic that you can't really ignore when it's happening to your family and your community and to me, when I realized that I could use the state track meet as an opportunity to present this issue. Fish’s aunt, Alice Looney, disappeared in 2004. Her body was found a year later. Her murder remains unsolved. More than 4 in 5 American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime based on data from the U.S. Justice Dept.
Grammy-winning artist iLe Is using her music to advocate for gender equality and denounce the rise in femicides in Puerto Rico and Latin America. In her song Temes, the Puerto Rican singer Delves into the role of fear in gender-based violence. The music video for the song shows the aftermath of a sexual assault.
Brut.
18 comments
Brunilis M.09/01/2019 00:39
💚🌿
Poe S.08/31/2019 23:40
Greta Thunberg is an inspirational girl who's destined to become an amazing woman
Carol S.08/31/2019 21:44
You are the seeds of hope for the future of our planet.
Joseph S.08/31/2019 17:58
If you let your voice be Silenced, we All Lose!
ابو ن.08/31/2019 09:00
،
James D.08/30/2019 14:13
So ! I put the recycling out last Tuesday ! 😕
Trent O.08/29/2019 19:19
Lmfao...indoctranated idiots, pushing an agenda they know NOTHING about, for the benefit of the world's elite!! stfu!!
Roger T.08/29/2019 17:26
She is not leading anything.
Yveline P.08/29/2019 15:55
I learn a lots of things from Brut and i love it thank you so much for sharing this 😘👍
Elaine P.08/29/2019 08:20
Direct that animosity at the politicians of the world
Betty S.08/28/2019 17:15
Cheer for the youth...
Nevin S.08/28/2019 13:53
GRETA -the mentally disabled school drop out priestess of climate change- you leftards must be so pleased with your new hero
Kenneth B.08/28/2019 13:04
You are concerned about climate change, that's great, we all are. It's just that climate changes happen All the time. Climate scientists have scared the world about climate so they can keep receiving money to pay their salaries. Throwing good money at it is not going to change anything. China and India are the worst.
Didine D.08/28/2019 12:24
Much respect, young women!!!
Kieran F.08/28/2019 12:11
Vegetables one and all
Ramon O.08/28/2019 12:07
Good on you...young teens!
John A.08/28/2019 12:06
I wonder how many trees were cut down to make those protest signs?🤔🤔