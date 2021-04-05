back

50,000 people attended a concert in New Zealand

50,000 people attended a concert — without masks or social distancing. For many New Zealanders, life is back to normal ...

05/04/2021 12:42 PM
1 comment

  • Nikola S.
    38 minutes

    Life was always normal,government decisions were not...

