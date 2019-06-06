6 Internet Relics That Are No More

6 internet relics that are gone but not forgotten. Nowadays, we take for granted our speedy Wi-Fi- and 5G-enabled smartphones. But the world wasn’t always built for convenience. Before the enchanted domains of Facebook, Gmail and social media, well, the internet #technology innovation was a completely different place in society.

Napster - One of the first places to get free music, Napster got so big it changed the music industry and led to the development of iTunes and Spotify. It was sued for copyright infringement and forced to shut down in 2001.

LimeWire - The go-to destination to illegally download music, movies, and software. LimeWire was sued for copyright infringement and eventually shut down by a federal court in 2010.

Myspace - At its peak, Myspace had over 75 million visitors a month. But the rise of Facebook in 2009 caused the site to severely decline and it was eventually sold.

Google+ - Billed as a “Facebook killer” Google’s social network amassed over 500 million monthly users. It quickly declined and was shut down in 2019 after a data leak that affected 500,000 users.

Internet Explorer - Microsoft announced in 2015 that it would kill off the iconic browser. While it still exists on many computers, it has been officially replaced with Microsoft Edge.

iTunes - Once the best place to buy music and entertainment Apple killed iTunes in favor of splitting Music, Podcasts and TV into 3 different apps.

