7-year-old girl who symbolized crisis in Yemen has died

The 7-year-old girl who became a symbol of Yemen's humanitarian crisis, has died.
48 comments
Moï S.11/06/2018 10:00
Hohoh my God help your people🙏😭😭😭
Muhamad A.11/05/2018 16:05
حسبناالله ونعم الوكيل
Kamran A.11/04/2018 22:17
May Allah give her highest place in Janna 😔
Amina B.11/04/2018 21:22
Les guerres sont absurdes créé par l'homme idiot et égoïstes provoquant des désastres sur tous les plans le plus important le Cao semé aux gens désarmés..surtout les enfants...pauvre Yémen!!!!! Allah ytwela edoullam!!! Les hommes meurt et les femmes pleurent!!!
Vijay S.11/04/2018 16:49
Why people are fighting for boundaries and forgetting humanity maybe the devil are more powerful in this troubled, divided, distressed world than God
Kenza D.11/04/2018 16:42
تتت
Marleny G.11/04/2018 12:07
Dios mío cuando acabará todo esto ten piedad de nosotros y del mundo entero 😭
Ab M.11/04/2018 11:55
Morte....par les armes americaines et europeennes...par le soutient des dictateurs arabes...qui leur fournissent le petrole a bas pris ...
Camille G.11/04/2018 11:43
God almighty
Messouad B.11/04/2018 04:57
S'il y avait un seul véritable imam muphti parmi les musulmans du monde entier, il aurait appelé à boycotter pour un temps le Hadj et la Omra . Au moins jusqu'à ce qu'on puisse étudier sérieusement le statut des lieux saints .... pourquoi pas dans le sens préconisé par feu Kadhafi ? En tous les cas contraindre ces monarques d'un autre âge à revoir leur politique génocidaire et fratricide. Que pensent ces tyrans de la nuit des temps en voyant ces enfants affamés , hagards dont les images sont insoutenables . Musulmans du monde, unissez-vous pour une noble et juste cause, l'histoire le retiendra ! Et surtout pas d'hypocrisie, Dieu reconnaîtra les siens. Évitez toute surenchère ! C'est mauvais pour la santé...
Fanning A.11/04/2018 00:24
My heart is broken 💔
John W.11/03/2018 22:34
What is wrong with humanity? I want a divorce!!! I wish I had the power to save the children. Evil must be defeated for the sake of mankind. Lord save our souls before we perish!!
Soetiran K.11/03/2018 20:27
Nice picture Security Council?? DO SOMETHING @#[email protected]#$
Karen W.11/03/2018 17:21
This should never be !!
Matt L.11/03/2018 16:41
Hey are these countries leaders figuring out that their way of life isn’t serving them well
Neer J.11/03/2018 16:06
Heart wrenching
Rubina B.11/03/2018 15:43
Very sad
Dawna K.11/03/2018 14:06
So humans... We always spout the making of weapons and the glories of battles in order to protect the so-called wonderful societies we create for our children.....So after hundreds of thousands of years of weapons and war.... ............................................This little girl in Yemen is the Grade we get on how well civilized, modern, democratic societies are doing.
Joan N.11/03/2018 13:04
How sad..
Si A.11/03/2018 12:29
From bottom of my heart, i wish that middle east would not have any oil or gas. Till these resources are here the war are here, the greed and the trade of weapon are here. The dictators are here , the US and Russia or other poweful countries are here.