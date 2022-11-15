BrutX
Brut.shop
Find Brut. on:
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
News
International
Nature
Entertainment
Health
Science and Technology
Economy
Sports
News
International
Nature
Entertainment
Health
Science and Technology
Economy
Sports
BrutX
Brut.shop
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
Search
8 billion people on Earth
8 billion humans are living on planet Earth.
Share on
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Copy the URL
Brut.
November 15, 2022 9:20 PM
You will like also
0:31
8 billion people on Earth
3:20
Deadly bridge collapse in India
3:00
How dogs saved a whole village from a lethal disease
0:53
Bill Gates speaks about the Sustainable Development Goals
9:36
The life of Princess Diana
5:06
Three moments that changed the course of humanity
0:49
The story behind this Putin statue
4:24
Meet "Brian the Motel Guy" who gives free rooms to people in need
0:49
Ukraine and Russia hold large prisoner swap
14:49
Documentary: Afghanistan: The Families Selling their Children to Survive
3:41
The Army veteran providing aid to Ukrainian civilians
4:03
Behind the horror of Russia's withdrawal from Bucha, Ukraine