back
9 simple questions on wildfires, answered
"How is it that we have already burned an area the size of New Jersey this year alone?" 9 simple questions on wildfires in the U.S., answered by an environment expert.
09/22/2020 5:07 PMupdated: 09/22/2020 6:23 PM
26 comments
Andre D.2 days
Don the con is a liar!
Charles N.2 days
To Canadian spy, are the Canadian high tech devices still in the US of America? Those behind Canadian high tech devices are having a good time, er! They have been in the US of America for more than 3 decades! That is, when 9/11 attacks happened, they were in the US of America. When hurricane Cat 5 Katrina wiped out a US coastal city, they were in the US of America. When the wildfires are destroying California forest, they are in the US of America. They are having a good time though. Canadian high tech devices are very high tech devices, er! Are u Canadian spy moving back to Hong Keung Building A, again? Leading the mess with the support of Canadian high tech devices, along with your hongkong recruited disciples and recruitees from Jackie Chan's crews. That said, the US Senator Mitch McConnell, Moscow Mitch, Grim Reaper, and the Kremlin agent Trump have been in the US of America when those catastrophic tragedies happened in the US of America. Last but not least, what is the role of the US Senator Mitch McConnell, Moscow Mitch, Grim Reaper, playing in the mess behind my back, Canadian spy? My name is Ng Sik Cheong, a Camrose Lutheran College student Charles Ng, living in Hong Keung Building(s), Hong Kong.
Robert B.2 days
You got the climate change an you got the assholes who start the fires.....
Kris B.3 days
"How do we have so much burnable material " . It's because they have allowed management you dumbass!! 🤣🤣
April A.3 days
Climate change is always occurring but we accelerate the warming dramatically. Transport, industry, deforestation and our creature comforts are responsible. When we see coastal cities flood we just might get a bright idea that we need to help our planet instead of harm it.
Kam B.3 days
Aren't all the planets in the solar system warming up due to the Suns cycle and Earths orbit? How is that Trumps fault?
Molly R.3 days
What does the Cheeto know about Forest management?
Clint J.3 days
You couldve made it nonpropaganda, but you didnt. Its disgusting as it is transparent.
Andy P.3 days
Didn't they arrest 10 arsonists who set the fires,yeah i believe so🤦♂️
Frederik S.3 days
Stop spraying aluminium
Austin Y.3 days
Oh god, gotta make this a political stance. Cant acknowledge that California doesnt do anything can ya?
Tony T.3 days
I would like to see your data. Fake news!
Tony T.3 days
Hello buddy its the natural cycle to burn. Wake up! You have suppressed fire. That why the fires when the do burn are so big duh!
Rekha S.3 days
climate change is affecting all who's responsible ??
Bernd S.4 days
This always lying and disgusting clown has done NOTHING but watch tv, Twitter and travel to his golf resorts, spending millions to play golf at the TAXPAYERS EXPENSE🤥 ...and that’s the truth so help me GOD🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Nana C.6 days
I see that Trumpsters still believe all forest fires are started by humans. Should that be true of even one , it’s certain to have been done by an uneducated Trumpster.
Maia D.6 days
Take a huge giant 💩 on all the Republicans 💯😆😆😆🗳🗳🗳😆😆😆 and flush them down the loo 🚽 🚽 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽💯😁👌🏼
Arthur B.7 days
Listen to how Ignorant Trump Sound Store Bought Education
Matt B.7 days
Chump is an ignorant bigoted racist traitor corrupt scum rapist nazi POS.
Linda Z.7 days
This is not true