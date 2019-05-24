A Brief History of Throwing Food in Politics
Far-right political figures are getting milkSHOOK. 🥤 But they’re not the only ones to have food hurled at them in protest.
The newest tool or political protest?
Protesting through milkshaking, pieing, and egging are amusing to watch. They wound pride, but little to nothing else. The absurdity is delicious (whether chocolate or strawberry-flavored). And when a political figure is pelted with mushy food products, they are being treated with the exact level of respect they sometimes dole out.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was ‘milkshaked’ after giving a short speech in Newcastle on May 20, 2019. A few days prior, Edinburgh police asked McDonald's to stop selling milkshakes ahead of a Farage rally. Their rival Burger King retaliated… Farage is now the third U.K. political figure to have been milkshook.
Eggs have a long history in political protest — from Richard Nixon's motorcade getting pelted in the 1960s, to far-right Australian politician Fraser Anning's famous 2019 egging. This followed his comments about immigration after the deadly Christchurch mosque attacks.
In 2013, French poultry farmers smashed 100,000 eggs outside a tax office in Brittany to protest low egg prices. In 2002, French presidential candidate François Bayrou was cream-pied by four young people. In 2012, a protestor threw flour on ex-president Francois Hollande while he was giving a speech on housing in Paris. In India, food can shape politics. Onions are used by many people to judge inflation and have even toppled government. In 1981, former prime minister Indira Gandhi used their high prices to win the general election. Onions have also been used to corner rural votes.
It all started when another British far-right politician, Tommy Robinson got splattered. This was followed by another far right candidate and YouTube personality Carl Benjamin. Historically, it's not just shakes —here are some other edible protest tools around the world…
Brut.
- 24.4k
- 139
- 30
25 comments
Malaet M.06/01/2019 01:06
Perhaps supporters can get their own milkshakes and dump them on the same individuals who dump them on the politicos. I would have shove the milkshake down their throats...
Ronald R.05/31/2019 14:40
Typical liberal hypocrites. Physically assaulting people and proud of it while they whine about how words are assault.
Joe Q.05/31/2019 06:57
🍔 👑!!! Good on ya!!!
Larry E.05/30/2019 17:43
Hey, if i made money selling milkshakes , I would be all for this form of protest. But since i do not, physically assaulting people that you do not agree with is simply an indication of immaturity and stupidity. Promoting physical violence as a political tool will lead to escalating violence against your side ( whichever side that may be). Give these idiots a heavy fine or a few days road clean up duty before they resort to more injurious forms of assault.
Julio D.05/28/2019 22:32
So some one like Steven Crowder gets banned for less and Brut is just plainly promoting assault
Dolca G.05/28/2019 19:45
Well, it seems that those thrown milkshakes were like holy water and a bath of good luck because Nigel Farage's party WON big time.
Robert W.05/27/2019 22:35
This is why the Conservatives are winning because of the left wing crazy people. It’s the beginning of the end of the EU.
Dennis D.05/27/2019 19:12
Where I am from we call that physical assault. I wonder if promoting crimes is against Facebook community guidelines... lets find out!
Necrojay F.05/27/2019 19:10
Far right?
Christian R.05/26/2019 15:35
Stay trashy... commie propaganda
John M.05/26/2019 13:23
Far right? More like non Globalist.
Na I.05/26/2019 01:36
It's enough to start going back to Burger King! Well done Burger King!
Aamaliyah F.05/26/2019 00:49
Thank u burger king
Gregori B.05/25/2019 13:38
In the US it would bullets.
Saddam H.05/25/2019 13:02
Shotecvotdcjoe
Saddam H.05/25/2019 13:02
Ypekd
Bing H.05/25/2019 04:28
Should have got his face!
Colin N.05/24/2019 19:02
If they dont like it they should try to be the good guys instead
Derek E.05/24/2019 14:06
Brut, stop supporting assaulting someone for a different opinion as being ok.
Brut05/24/2019 13:23
Here's another form of political protest: flying a diaper-wearing blimp of President Donald Trump over London.