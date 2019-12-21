back

A day in the life of DSharp

Viral YouTube violinist DSharp takes us on a day in his life and shares his story.

12/21/2019 11:19 AM
  • New

Brut. Docs

  1. Meet the Skateboarder Who Happens to be Blind

  2. Retracing the Painful Past at an Internment Camp

  3. Inside the Crisis at the US-Mexico Border | w/Slim Albaher | Brut

  4. School Strike for Climate Justice w/Xiye Bastida

  5. Reenacting America's Largest Slave Rebellion

  6. Providing New Homes for Camp Fire Survivors | w/ James Woody Faircloth

1 comment

  • Brut
    13 hours

    Special thanks to .