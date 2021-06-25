back
A day with #FreeBritney activists
"I do this because she deserves happiness." Brut spent a day with #FreeBritney activists, as they listened to her bombshell testimony against her conservatorship in court.
06/25/2021 1:17 PM
2 comments
Katrina F.28 minutes
From what I've heard if the conservativeship is ended, things will not end well for Britney. She's clearly in need of ongoing care IMO so if not her father than who ?.People think she's taken advantage of now, wait until she's responsible for her own life. Hope I'm wrong. It sounds bad because she gets a $2,000 monthly allowance and her father gets $16,000, but keep in mind the 2k she gets is play money - her bills are all paid by the conserv/father. It probably ends up closer to 40k or something in total. Her cars, etc., all come out of the conserv. Also keep in mind there is a reason she lost custody. And now we ae hearing about schizophrenia/dementia etc... perhaps there is a reason she shouldn't have more children. Also keep in mind she is asking NOT to be mentally evaluated.
James J.31 minutes
She could've changed her things at 18 but she was stupid and both parties to blame