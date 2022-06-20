A day with New York Nico
He fell back in love with New York by getting to know the city’s unique characters … Brut spent an afternoon with New York Nico — New York City’s unofficial talent scout. #Tribeca2022
What do you know about Juneteenth?
Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here's what it commemorates...
Welcome to Nun TikTok
"We call ourselves "church nerds." Welcome to NunTok, where nuns hop on the latest TikTok trends to evangelize people on the app ...
How Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show
"They just wanted to know if I would do full frontal nudity, yes or no?" Here's how actress Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show ... #tribeca2022
People are filming themselves as they quit their jobs
"F––k this job, F––k this company." She filmed herself as she quit her job, and started a trend. Here's why people are handing in more resignations in 2021, and why they're filming themselves doing it ...
Why some people don't want kids
"There's no natural internal drive to nurture another human for 18 to 25 years." More and more people are deciding not to have kids. Here's why ...
Documentary: Homeless in New York
They may not have much, but they’ve got each other. Courtney and Britton are homeless in New York City. Brut filmmaker Léo Hamelin follows their journey.
Britney Spears’ ex-husband has been charged with trespassing and battery after trying to crash her wedding …
Britney Spears’ ex-husband has been charged with trespassing and battery after trying to crash her wedding …
This is the environmental footprint of bottled water
They jeopardize oceans and cost more than tap water. Yet, they are still produced in massive quantities across the world. Here's a look at the environmental impact of bottled water. 💧
The surprising history of the mullet
Zendaya. David Bowie. Billy Ray Cyrus. Andre Agassi. All of these people once wore the same iconic hairstyle. From ancient Roman warriors to today’s TikTok influencers, this is the history of the mullet.
A Day in the Life of a Delivery Worker
They get robbed, assaulted, and sometimes killed on the job. For Brut, filmmaker Léo Hamelin followed delivery workers in New York City ...