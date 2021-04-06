back
A former Israeli soldier and a Palestinian activist talk about peace
A former Israeli soldier and a Palestinian activist sat down to talk about peace between their two people... Here is what they had to say. Breaking the Silence Combatants for Peace
06/04/2021 12:30 PM
